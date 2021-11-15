Kogan Energy 1K Giveaway: Who wants $1,000 off their power bills?

How would you like to wipe $1,000 off your summer energy bills? Well, customers who switch their electricity to online retailer Kogan will be in the running to win a cash prize giveaway.

That’s right, Kogan Energy is giving away $1,000 in electricity credit to three lucky customers who ‘flip the switch’ to the provider before 27 January 2022.

What’s more is that this promotion is open to both new and existing customers in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Queensland.

All Kogan Energy customers will be entered into the draw during the promotional period, and will be notified by the provider if they’ve won. The winner’s details will also be published on the Kogan Energy website.

Please refer to Kogan Energy website for the full terms and conditions of this offer.

Kogan Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

How do I enter Kogan Energy’s $1K Giveaway?

To enter Kogan Energy’s 1K Giveaway, bill-payers will need to do the following:

Have a residential address in NSW, QLD, SA and VIC.

Sign up to a Kogan Energy electricity plan.

Existing electricity customers with Kogan Energy will automatically be added to each draw.

New sign-ups will also earn themselves a $100 Kogan.com credit for making the switch to Kogan Energy, if they show that their current deal was cheaper.

Winners will be contacted by the details given on their Kogan Energy account.

Is Kogan Energy worth switching to?

Kogan is certainly a brand most of us would be familiar with, thanks to its mammoth shopping deals and bundled utility offers – whether that be loans, insurance, credit cards or phone plans.

But while it has made its presence known as a low-cost online retailer, many Australians may be simply unaware that it also sells power, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane explained.

“With a wide range of services on offer from Kogan, you may find some convenience in bundling your household utilities, especially if signing up puts you in the running for a cash prize giveaway,” he said.

“Just be sure to check the base rates of Kogan’s energy deals in your area and don’t feel obliged to bundle your home services if you can find better value elsewhere.

“That being said, Kogan Energy does offer plans with competitive rates without any confusing discounts or exit fees, and customers can also tap into a range of power usage insights through Kogan’s mobile app which can help households reduce their costs.”



Image credit: RomanR/Shutterstock.com