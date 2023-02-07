NSW’s $250 Electricity Rebate: When can you apply?

Households in New South Wales could soon shave up to $250 off their power bill for comparing energy deals, under a proposed state government incentive.

The NSW Energy Bill Saver program would allow an estimated two million NSW households to cash-in on a one-off electricity rebate worth $250 when they compare plans through the state’s Service NSW website. The proposed rebate could come into effect as soon as mid-2023.

Similar to Victoria’s successful $250 power bonus scheme, the program would be open to all households in NSW, including those already receiving existing energy rebates and concessions. Bill-payers wouldn’t be required to make a switch in order to earn the rebate, just compare offers to be eligible for the payment.

The program’s implementation, however, hangs on a re-election of the Liberal-National Coalition Government during the NSW state election set for March 25, 2023.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who’s spearheading the program, said it would deliver much-needed energy bill relief to hard working NSW households.

“We know households are feeling the pinch right now and that’s why we will provide immediate bill relief as well as help families get a better energy deal,” he said. “This is $250 in short-term energy savings whilst at the same time ensuring NSW households can slash their bills into the future.

“This is all part of the Liberal and Nationals long-term economic plan to support NSW families and keep our state moving forward.”

In addition to the one-off $250 rebate, the state government claims households could earn a further $400 in potential energy bill savings by using the tools on its Service NSW website, once these tools have been implemented.

The NSW Energy Bill Saver will be available from July 1, 2023 until December 31, 2023, granted the Liberal-National Coalition is re-elected.

Households have been encouraged to compare plans before this time however, with those that switch providers between now and then still eligible to do so again come July 1 and collect the rebate.

For further details on the NSW Energy Bill Saver, visit the Service NSW website.

Are you paying too much for power in NSW?

Our latest energy research revealed that 35% of NSW electricity customers hadn’t switched providers in at least 10 years or more. That means more than a third of NSW householders could be paying more than necessary for power. If you haven’t compared electricity plans recently, it might be time to make sure you’re still getting the best price. To get you started, we’ve listed some of the cheapest deals currently available in the state, by distribution zone, below.

What energy rebates can I cash in-on right now in NSW?

If you’re feeling the heat from your summer power bills and are looking for assistance you can cash-in on today, it might be worth checking out one of the state government’s other energy concessions or rebates. NSW energy rebates are available to a range of specific customer groups, from seniors, the immunocompromised and low- or single-income households. Some of the concessions in the state include:

Energy Accounts Payment Assistance Vouchers: Up to $400 per application

Low Income Household Rebate: $285 per year

NSW Gas Rebate: $110 per year for natural gas

Seniors Energy Rebate: $200 per household per year

Family Energy Rebate: Up to $180 per year

Please be aware, terms and eligibility criteria do apply and may vary for each rebate type. For the full terms and conditions on any of these rebate programs, visit the Service NSW website. Your provider may also be able to help you during times of financial struggle through its energy hardship program.

