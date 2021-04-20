How to score $150 off your energy bills with Powershop

Australia’s greenest energy provider Powershop has supercharged its referral program, offering $150 to new customers who make the switch.

Not only will new customers walk away with credits on their energy bills, but existing Powershop customers will also bank $150 in bill credits for getting their friends to sign up before 30 April 2021.

‘Switch Your Mates’ is Powershop’s referral program, which claims it’s dedicated to providing Aussies with bigger savings heading into winter, said Chief Customer Officer at Powershop, Catherine Anderson.

“Our referral program has been designed to provide our customers with additional savings through referral credits when they recommend us to their mates. We supercharge this program a couple of times a year leading into summer and winter when the use of appliances like heaters and air-conditioners is on the rise and when we know an extra power credit would be welcome,” she said.

“Currently we’ve doubled our referral credit to $150 for both our brilliant customer who refers a friend and also for the friend who joins us.”

The initiative is part of April Climate Action Month at Powershop, which highlights the importance of consumers doing their bit for the environment.

“We’ve supercharged our referral program during April’s Climate Action Month to encourage our customers to have conversations with friends and family about their environmental footprint and to consider going carbon neutral with Powershop for their energy usage.”

All Powershop customer’s energy usage is claimed to be 100 per cent carbon neutral at zero extra cost. This means any carbon emissions produced by household usage is offset through Powershop purchasing Certified Emission Reduction certificates from sustainability projects around the globe.

It comes after new research revealed that more Aussies want greener energy but price still has the biggest influence when making a purchase decision.

New customers will receive their boosted referral credit over four instalments throughout the first nine months of opening their account. Existing customers who get their mates to switch will receive $150 credit when their friend successfully signs up on or before 30 April 2021.

I’m an existing Powershop customer, how do I refer my friends?

According to Powershop, you’ll need to log in to your account and follow the prompts to switch your mates. By doing this, your nominated friend will receive a unique referral link, which can be completed either in the app menu or online account. Then you will need to send the unique link to your friend. Once your friend has signed up via the unique link by 30 April 2021, you’ll bank a $150 power credit.

For full terms and conditions, visit the Powershop website.

Which other energy providers offer referral credits?

Red Energy: 3,500 Qantas Points or $50 eGift Card for you and every friend switched to an eligible electricity plan.

3,500 Qantas Points or $50 eGift Card for you and every friend switched to an eligible electricity plan. GloBird Energy: $50 account credit for you and your friend when your friend pays their first bill on time. Offer valid until 30 June 2021.

$50 account credit for you and your friend when your friend pays their first bill on time. Offer valid until 30 June 2021. Nectr: $50 credit on second bill when customers refer a friend in NSW, QLD and SA.

$50 credit on second bill when customers refer a friend in NSW, QLD and SA. Lumo Energy: $50 eGift card for both new and existing customers in Victoria and SA.

$50 eGift card for both new and existing customers in Victoria and SA. Mojo Power: $50 bill credit to both new and current customers in NSW and SE QLD.

$50 bill credit to both new and current customers in NSW and SE QLD. Bright Spark Power: $50 bill credit for new and existing customers in NSW. Offer valid until 7 May 2021.

$50 bill credit for new and existing customers in NSW. Offer valid until 7 May 2021. Diamond Energy: $35 bill credit for new and existing customers in NSW, Victoria, QLD and SA.

Please visit each retailer’s website to view the full terms and conditions of these referral credits.

Image credits: fizkes/Shutterstock.com, Powershop