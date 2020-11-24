Switch your mates to Powershop and save up to $364 this summer

$100 is up for grabs from one of Australia’s challenger energy brands for customers who refer a friend or family member, plus they’ll go into the draw to win an additional $264 bill credit.

Powershop is offering existing customers $100 off their bills when they convince a mate to switch, as well as their referred friend bagging $100 credit in four instalments over a year.

Chief Customer Officer of Powershop, Catherine Anderson, said it’s all about giving Australians a chance to wipe money off their bills at a time where household budgets are feeling the pinch.

“At Powershop we’re always passionate about providing our customers with opportunities to save,” she said.

“We ‘supercharge’ our referral program twice a year, specifically at times when customers are coming into higher usage seasons, like summer and winter, to support them with their bills. When you pair our Switch Your Mates Supercharge program with the usage tools through our mobile app, customers have a fantastic opportunity to make these power credits last even longer and learn some great energy saving behaviours along the way.”

Powershop’s ‘Switch Your Mates – Supercharged’ promotion runs until 30 November 2020, whereby friends of customers will be prompted to switch through a unique referral link via the app or give their details over the phone when switching.

Both current and prospective customers will then go into the draw to win one of 100 ‘super credits’, each worth $264.

Switching to a new energy provider doesn’t have to be daunting, and so long as consumers do a bit of homework there’s usually nothing to worry about said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“While it can feel unnerving to cancel an energy contract and go with another company, switching is easy and normally a straightforward process, and provided customers have checked the fine print before signing up, it can certainly pay off down the track,” said Mr Downes.

“Just make sure to browse the basics of a plan, like electricity rates, discounts and incentives, and think about customer service as well as billing options and online help available. In the case of Powershop, you’ll have to regularly engage with the retailer and buy Powerpacks to ensure you get the best rates on offer, so make sure it’s the right provider for you before signing up, or getting your mates to sign up.”

This offer is only available in VIC, NSW, SA and South East QLD. For full terms and conditions about Switch Your Mates – Supercharged, please visit Powershop’s website.

Who is Powershop?

Owned by Meridian Energy, Powershop is an Australian and New Zealand retailer taking a different approach to the world of utilities. Powershop’s main product offering allows customers to pre-purchase electricity in ‘Powerpacks’, which include discounts for doing so. Aside from this pre-payment model, the retailer also provides standard energy plans where Aussies are billed for power at the expense of slightly higher rates.

The retailer sells electricity in Victoria, New South Wales, South East Queensland and South Australia, while natural gas is available in VIC. Powershop is a frequent winner of Canstar Blue’s annual review of Victorian electricity providers.

For those who miss the 30 November 2020 deadline, Powershop normally offers a $75 referral credit when customers get a friend to switch, including a $75 credit for the new customer.

