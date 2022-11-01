If you live in Western Australia and pay the gas bills for your home, the good news is there has never been more competition for your business. After years of having no choice of gas supplier, the market is now becoming crowded with big energy companies offering large discounts to attract your attention. And considering that gas rates in WA remain regulated with a price cap in place, it’s easy to find the best deal for you.

If you’re tired of paying more than you need to, cop a load of this price comparison between Kleenheat and Origin Energy. While most households in WA continue to pay Alinta Energy for their gas, these two suppliers have emerged as serious challengers. First Kleenheat arrived to take on Alinta and now Origin – the biggest energy retailer in the whole of Australia – has arrived in the Perth area to see what’s going on. So you can be sure the gas companies are now desperate for your business. But which should you go with? In this article, we compare Origin and Kleenheat, but remember there are other options available, so be sure to jump into our gas tool below to see a wider range of offers.

Origin vs Kleenheat – Cheapest Gas Deals

Want a quick answer to whether Origin or Kleenheat is cheapest? Here are their cheapest published deals currently on our database, with any conditional discounts factored in.

Western Australia – quick comparison

About Origin

Based in Melbourne, Origin is Australia’s largest electricity and gas retailer, with millions of customers across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, the ACT and now Western Australia, so you can be sure it’s a company that knows what’s it doing. Origin’s big selling point is customer service, including a helpful app, no lock-in contracts or exit fees, as well as notable discounts. Key features:

Everyday Rewards points on offer

Flexible billing options depending on the plan

Australia’s biggest energy retailer

About Kleenheat

Kleenheat is a Perth-based gas retailer that’s really made a name for itself since competition to Alinta Energy’s dominance was allowed. Kleenheat is part of the Westfarmers Group, which includes brands like Bunnings, Kmart, Target and Officeworks, so it has some weight behind it. And these retail links can pay off for Kleenheat customers in the shape of gift cards and flybuys points with these partner stores. Key features:

Large discounts and welcome bonus with some plans

Flexible billing frequency and payment options

WA-based customer service & support

Should I sign up to Origin or Kleenheat?

Energy customers often fall into two camps – those who like the perceived security that comes with a big power company, and those who simply chase the cheapest deals around, regardless of where they come from. Keep in mind that, as WA gas rates are capped, the biggest discounts typically win the day, but there are exceptions, so be sure to check those charges before signing up. Also check whether the discount applies to gas usage charges only, or both usage and supply costs. Origin and Kleenheat both have compelling offers – but these can change frequently. It’s best to closely watch the market for the next best deal.

