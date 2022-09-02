The best way to bundle streaming services in Australia

Streaming services have changed the way we watch television. It started with a harmless subscription to Netflix to see what all the fuss was about. Blink, and suddenly you’re tied up in eight different subscriptions and twelve different storylines – and you can’t bring yourself to stop. Firstly, you’re way too invested in Nate’s villain arc in Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. Secondly, you’ve only just discovered the true beauty of 30 Rock on Stan. The newest season of The White Lotus is about to drop on BINGE. And you can’t cull Disney+, because Only Murders in the Building is really starting to heat up. Okay, this is starting to become a full-time job.

What if there was a way to bundle your streaming services together, and avoid having to say goodbye to any of your favourite characters? In what seems to be a growing trend, telco providers like Telstra, Optus and Vodafone now offer customers the option to bundle selected streaming services to phone and NBN plans. This essentially means you can combine certain subscriptions together into one bill, saving time, effort and sometimes even money.

So what is the best way to bundle streaming services? And is it really cheaper?

What streaming services are available in Australia?

Nowadays there’s almost too many to count. Here are the biggest and most popular streaming services:

Netflix is a household name around the world and the streaming OG.

Stan is a home-grown streaming service that truly found its place in Aussie households.

BINGE aims to be the home of some of the most top-rated premium shows of all time.

Disney+ has all the classics that we all know and love, and then some.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s answer to the massive streaming service growth.

Amazon Prime is a streaming spin-off from the US retailer giant Amazon.

Paramount+ is a newcomer with a rich history and vast library.

Now let’s do the math. A basic Netflix account is $10.99 per month and Stan and BINGE both start at $10. A subscription to Disney+ will set you back $11.99, Amazon Prime $6.99 and Apple for $7.99. Throw in Paramount+ for $8.99, and you’re paying $66.95 a month for streaming services.

Streaming bundles with Telstra

It’s hard to argue against Telstra’s most popular streaming bundle option, Telstra TV. Telstra customers can add the 4K HDR quality Telstra TV box to an eligible home internet or mobile plan for $9 per month, which is a pretty good deal considering it’s usually priced at $216. Customers can bundle the Telstra TV with the NBN Standard Speed from $89 per month for unlimited data and NBN 25 speeds, or the Standard Plus Speed from $104 per month for unlimited data and NBN 50 speeds.

In addition to the Telstra Smart Modem with 4G backup, you’ll get a cool 20,000 Telstra Plus points to spend on smart home accessories at the Telstra reward store, and on selected titles at the Telstra TV Box Office. With both bundles, customers are eligible to add streaming services Disney+, BINGE, Foxtel Now, Flash and Kayo to their billing accounts. For customers signing up online, they also get the connection fee that would normally cost $99 waived.

With both Telstra TV bundles, customers are eligible to add these streaming services to their internet billing account:

Disney+

BINGE

Foxtel Now

Flash

Kayo

If you’re keen on other streaming services, Telstra TV offers a simple-to-navigate home screen with easy access across other on-demand streaming services like Stan and Netflix. You will, however, have to subscribe and pay for these separately (or sign in with a pre-existing account). The home screen also offers access to live TV, the Telstra TV Box Office and five Australian free-to-air catch up apps.

Telstra TV is a convenient option for those struggling to keep up with their subscriptions. Basically, it’s a user-friendly alternative to smart TVs – a hub for all of your streaming services, if you will. To connect to your home network through WiFi, you’ll need a compatible television with an HDMI port, as well as an antenna to access free-to-air channels. You’ll also need a broadband connection of at least 4Mbps, but Telstra’s NBN options should provide more than enough speed for buffer-free streaming.

If you’re one for nabbing freebies, keep your eyes peeled – Telstra is constantly running promotions on streaming services through NBN bundles. If you’re a Foxtel fan, Telstra customers can get Foxtel plans cheaper than Foxtel itself with the Platinum Plus package discounted to just $99 per month. Previous streaming bonuses offered to Telstra phone and internet customers include a free three-month trial of BINGE, or discounted Kayo subscriptions.

Streaming bundles with Optus

Last year Optus launched SubHub, a platform that allows eligible Optus postpaid customers to bundle streaming services into one payment – and save money at the same time. SubHub brings all of your content subscriptions into one place, which like Telstra TV, makes it easier to add, manage and review your various subscriptions. However unlike Telstra TV, SubHub is a separate, free-to-use platform that users can sign up to only after purchasing their mobile or internet plan.

Here’s where the savings come in. Once signed up, customers can add subscriptions to eligible streaming services. If you add two subscriptions to that pile, you’ll save 5% on both subscriptions. Add three or more subscriptions and Optus will slash 10% on your total paid subscription costs.

Unfortunately, not every streaming service is currently available on the service. Here’s all the ones that are:

Netflix

Amazon Prime

Optus Sport

Paramount+

BritBox

MasterClass

Kindle Unlimited

Calm

Sweat

Inkl News

iQiyi

Optus also offers free trials on a range of streaming services, including a three-month free subscription to Kindle Unlimited, Calm and Inkl News and a one-month free subscription to iQiyi. Whilst it doesn’t offer all of your favourite streaming platforms, the savings might be too good to pass up.

Streaming bundles with Vodafone

Customers with Vodafone (or those thinking about making the switch) aren’t completely left out either. Pay with Vodafone is a bundle opportunity that allows eligible existing mobile or NBN customers to add their Netflix, Amazon Prime or Amazon Music Unlimited subscriptions to their Vodafone bill.

Customers who are on any Vodafone Infinite or SIM Only Infinite Plan can also redeem three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free from now through to November 23, 2022, a service that is usually valued at $11.99 per month. Unfortunately, that’s where the savings end and the provider doesn’t seem to be adding more subscription services any time soon.

Internet and streaming bundles

Both Optus and Telstra also offer reduced subscriptions on multiple streaming services when new customers sign up strictly to their internet plans. If you’re looking to make the switch to Optus, the provider’s Internet Everyday NBN is currently a fan favourite. The plan, which offers unlimited data and NBN 50 speeds from $79 per month, will save you the big bucks if sport is your thing – Optus Sport is offered to customers for just $6.99 per month when activated through SubHub. Usually, the streaming service will set you back $24.99 per month.

If you’re looking to spend a bit more, Optus’ Internet Family Entertainer plan offers unlimited data, NBN 50 speeds and Ultra WiFi Booster from $99 per month – and you’ll enjoy a free Netflix subscription, saving you up to $16.99 per month. Telstra, whose internet bundles were discussed earlier, is offering two free months of BINGE Standard for Telstra post-paid NBN customers new to the streaming service as of time of writing. The telco seems to be in favour of offering streaming savings with its internet bundles, so it’s worth keeping your eyes peeled.

Is it worth bundling your streaming services?

Deciding if streaming service bundles are worth it ultimately comes down to personal preference – and a little bit of luck. As a somewhat new crossover experience in the telco world, not every streaming platform is going to come bundled with your current or preferred NBN plan.

Optus’ SubHub makes for an ideal situation if you’re a sports nut willing to limit yourself to only Netflix Amazon Prime for your scripted content. But if Emmy-award winning shows and box office classics are your thing, maybe give it a miss. For the all-rounders, Telstra TV bundles seem to live up to the hype by catering to everyone’s needs – and its deals on Foxtel and BINGE are next level. For the music lovers, it’s worth checking out Vodafone, but the telco fails to offer any real savings on television streaming content.

All three telco providers have their unique selling points – some possibly more alluring than others – but it comes down to what provider and what bundle fits your needs (and streaming wants) best.

