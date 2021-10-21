Google’s 2021 phones, the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, are now available to pre-order from Australia’s biggest telcos – and Telstra, Optus and Vodafone are all throwing in bonuses and price cuts to sweeten the deal.

If you’re considering picking up either of the new Pixels on a telco plan, you’ll be able to pre-order your choice of device between now and October 28, with each phone set to arrive in stores after the pre-order period ends. To help you find the best Google Pixel 6 plan or deal, we’ve rounded up what’s on offer from Telstra, Vodafone and Optus below.

Telstra Google Pixel 6 deals: save $200 when you pre-order

If you’re looking to Telstra for your Pixel or Pixel 6 Pro, the telco is offering an exclusive pre-order discount for customers who add either phone to an eligible Telstra plan. Pick up the Pixel on a Telstra device payment of 12, 24, or 36 months, and add it to a Telstra postpaid plan, and you’ll score $200 off the price of your phone.

That means the 128GB Pixel 6 is now $799 (down from $999), while the 128GB Pixel 6 Pro is reduced to $1098.72 (normally $1,299). You can claim this discount by buying either phone from Telstra, and joining the company’s free Telstra Plus rewards program; however, the offer expires October 27, so it’s a pre-order only deal.

With the discount applied, you’ll pay from $22.19 per month over 36 months for the standard Pixel 6, and $30.52 per month (over 36 months) for the Google Pixel 6 Pro. These prices don’t include the cost of your monthly mobile plan.

Telstra is also continuing the massive Extra Large plan price drop that was previously offered with the launch of the iPhone 13. Sign up for the 180GB Extra Large upfront plan, and you’ll pay $65 per month for your first 12 months – a $50 discount from the usual $115 monthly price, and a $600 saving in total.

Alongside 180GB of full-speed data per month, this plan also includes unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps, so there’s no excess data fees for use in Australia. You’ll also get unlimited standard national talk and text, unlimited standard international SMS, 30 minutes of international calls per month, and data-free live sport. This offer is available until November 2, 2021.

If you’re planning to use the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on Telstra’s 5G network, be aware that 5G access is only included on Telstra’s Medium, Large and Extra Large postpaid plans. However, all plans include 4G and 4GX network coverage.

Vodafone Google Pixel 6 deals: free Pixel Buds and plan discounts

Like Telstra, Vodafone is offering the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on 12, 24, and 36-month payment plans. However, there’s no pre-order discount available to Vodafone customers. Instead, Vodafone is throwing in a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series earphones with all pre-orders paired with a Vodafone Infinite postpaid plan.

Valued at $159, the Pixel Buds can be claimed by pre-ordering customers via the Google Store, but you’ll need to redeem the offer by December 31, 2021. The bonus Pixel Buds are available with both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, on all eligible plans when you pre-order by October 27.

Aside from a pre-order gift, Vodafone is also including bonus data on its Lite, Lite+, Super and Super+ plans, and offering a significant discount on its unlimited data Ultra+ plan. Normally $85 per month, the Ultra+ plan is now reduced to $65 monthly for the life of your plan when you sign on by November 17, 2021.

This plan includes unlimited full-speed data on Vodafone’s 4G and 5G networks, so is ideal if you’re in an area with coverage, and want to enjoy the 5G capabilities of the Pixel 6 range. You’ll also get unlimited standard talk and text and 30GB of mobile hotspot data use each month, plus a bonus three months of Amazon Music Unlimited when you connect by November 19.

Optus Google Pixel 6 deals: bonus Pixel Buds and trade-in credit

If you’re eyeing an Optus deal, you can buy both Pixels from the telco on payment plans of 12, 24, or 36 months. Similarly to Vodafone, Optus is offering a free pair of Google Pixel Buds A-Series with every purchase of the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro on an eligible plan. To qualify, you’ll need to pre-order or buy either phone through Optus between now and November 14, then redeem your free ear buds via the Google Store before December 31, 2021.

If you’re planning to upgrade from an older Google Pixel phone, you can also claim up to $300 credit towards your new device when you trade in with Optus. Trade in an eligible Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 4, or Pixel 5 in good working order, and Optus will credit your account $300, provided your old device is undamaged. This offer is available to customers who trade in online, and ends January 31, 2022.

Finally, Optus’s huge 500GB promo plan is still available to pair with your Pixel 6, and is discounted to $65 per month for your first 12 months. That’s a $50 per month saving on the standard $115 price, and a total discount of $600 in your first year. This plan also includes unlimited standard national talk and text, 5G access, plus unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps once your full-speed 500GB allowance runs out. If you’re interested in the discounted price, you’ll need to sign up by November 2, 2021.

The cheapest Google Pixel 6 plans

If you’re just looking to pay less each month for your phone and plan, all three telcos offer a 36-month payment plan for each Pixel. While you’ll still pay the same total amount for your phone across 12, 24, or 36 months, the longer your payment term, the less you’ll pay each month.

If you don’t mind sticking with your telco for three years, this is an easy way to lower your monthly phone cost, even if you’ll still pay the same amount for your phone overall. However, keep in mind that if you want to exit early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your Pixel before you can cancel your plan.

