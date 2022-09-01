Tesla Powerwall owners can now save big with Origin’s Loop VPP network

Origin Energy has extended its virtual power plant (VPP) network, Loop, to include BYO batteries for households in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Eligible Tesla Powerwall owners can now benefit from further solar savings through Origin’s Energy’s Loop network, which financially rewards eligible solar battery customers for sending renewable energy back to the grid at peak times.

Until recently, this program was exclusive to Origin Energy customers who had purchased and installed a compatible solar battery system directly through the retailer.

Michael Artup, the Head of Growth – Future Energy at Origin, said widening the scheme’s availability was a step towards creating cleaner, smarter energy solutions for Origin’s customers.

“The ability for customers to bring their own battery and plug this into Origin Loop means that customers can make their investment in a Tesla Powerwall work harder for them,” he said.

In addition to accessing the Loop network’s financial rewards, households who have an eligible Tesla battery will receive a one-off $400 bill credit when they join the Loop network. A further $1 per kilowatt hour (kWh) will be awarded for every kWh of solar energy Origin sends back to the grid from the battery on the battery owner’s behalf.

Origin’s Loop BYO scheme is open to households across NSW, Victoria, SEQ, SA and ACT who have an operational solar system with a capacity of at least 5kW and a compatible Tesla Powerwall and solar inverter.

Households will also need to sign up to one of Origin’s electricity plans (if they aren’t already) and agree to the terms and conditions to join Loop. Their property also needs to have a reliable internet connection and a smart meter. Homeowners with life support equipment are ineligible to join Origin Loop.

Full terms and conditions about Origin’s Loop program can be found on the Origin Energy website.

Compare Origin Electricity Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Energy Prices NSW Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices VIC Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices QLD Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices SA Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

How does Origin’s Loop work?

Origin’s Loop VPP essentially acts as a mini power station to help maintain energy supply and demand in residential areas. It uses home solar batteries from member households to create a network that can reserve solar energy to later provide to the grid in times of peak energy demand – typically between the hours of 5pm and 9pm.

To accomplish this, Origin’s Loop network uses AI technology to communicate with household solar batteries, pulling energy from the batteries as needed by the grid. Similar to the concept of a solar feed-in tariff, in exchange of sharing their solar energy with the wider community, Origin Loop customers receive a credit on their bill, usually paid per kWh shared.

Origin promises that it will never completely discharge a household battery, leaving at least 20 per cent charge at any given time for customers’ personal use. A maximum of 200kWh of energy can be extracted by Origin from solar batteries over a year.

Origin Loop customers also have the ability to track their battery’s participation in the network through the Origin app.

There are no lock-in contracts for Origin Loop customers, so households are free to leave the program at any time. For more information, it is best to visit the Origin Energy website.

Can I join Origin’s Loop network if I don’t have a Tesla Powerwall?

There are two ways a household can join Origin’s Loop VPP network; install an eligible solar inverter and battery system through Origin or sign up through its BYO battery scheme.

The BYO battery scheme is currently only open to households with an eligible Tesla Powerwall but Origin has said that this is only the first stage of BYO battery integration into its VPP network. Solar battery owners who don’t have a Tesla Powerwall can register their interest in being part of the network via the form on the Origin Energy website though and be kept in the loop about when additional battery systems will become compatible.

Alternatively, solar customers keen to join Loop can get a leg up by installing a Tesla Powerwall or Sungrow SBR HV through Origin Energy. The energy retailer is running a promotion on solar battery installation until September 30, 2022, offering households in New South Wales, Victoria or Queensland a $2,000 discount off the upfront costs of their battery.

This discount is only eligible on the installation of Tesla Powerwall or Sungrow SBR HV batteries, however.

Not eligible to join Origin Loop? Check out one of Origin’s solar plans instead

If you aren’t eligible for Origin’s Loop VPP network yet, then you may find some value in one of Origin’s dedicated solar plans. These are plans designed specifically for solar customers so offer a higher feed-in tariff than Origin’s standard plans. Just be sure to read the fine print before signing up.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Solar Plans NSW Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans VIC Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans QLD Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans SA Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Image credit: Roschetzky Photography/Shutterstock.com