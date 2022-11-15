Fact Checked

Solar panels generally have a lifespan of 25 – 30 years. But, do they need to be replaced more often than this? And what are the signs that it might be time to install new panels on your roof? We answer these questions in this Canstar Blue guide

Contrary to what some people think, solar panels are not a set-and-forget system. Not only do panels require the occasional maintenance check and, in some cases, a solar monitoring set-up, but eventually they also may need to be replaced. But how often will solar panels need to be replaced? This Canstar Blue guide gives a rough estimate and shares some tell-tale signs that it might be time to replace your solar panels.

Do you have to replace solar panels?

Eventually, yes you will have to replace your solar panels. While they are designed to last for an extended period of time, unfortunately solar panels don’t last forever and their efficiency to convert sunlight into electricity will begin to degrade over time.

How often do solar panels need replacing?

Solar panels are typically replaced when they become damaged or stop working effectively. Generally, this can be rounded up to every 25 years or so. However, the replacement window may be minimised if there are major defects or damage.

In saying this, there are some systems that can last up to 50 years, depending on the weather and performance conditions of the system. It is common knowledge that solar panels reduce their efficiency as they age, and older panels won’t be as efficient as brand new ones, but this doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t work.

For the most part, if there isn’t significant damage, then replacing solar panels will come down to a matter of personal preference.

How do I know when it’s time to replace my solar panels?

There are some key indicators that it might be time to replace those solar panels:

Performance and output have decreased: If you notice that your solar panels are not producing as much energy as they were before, then this can be an indicator that there may be an issue. It might be as simple as replacing a part or giving them a clean

If you notice that your solar panels are not producing as much energy as they were before, then this can be an indicator that there may be an issue. It might be as simple as replacing a part or Physical deterioration: Things like weather, debris and other objects can play an important role in the preservation of solar panels. For example, if an accident were to occur and damage the glass on the panel, then it could cause an issue as water may get into the panel and cause major damage. Other physical giveaways that there may be an issue include discolouration or burn marks. This is where regular solar panel maintenance could come in handy.

Things like weather, debris and other objects can play an important role in the preservation of solar panels. For example, if an accident were to occur and damage the glass on the panel, then it could cause an issue as water may get into the panel and cause major damage. Other physical giveaways that there may be an issue include discolouration or burn marks. This is where regular solar panel maintenance could come in handy. Age: Solar panels generally last 25 to 30 years. Beyond this time, they start to degrade and their performance and output can decrease significantly.

There are other components of a fully functioning solar energy system that may need to be replaced before the actual panel, such as fittings or the solar inverters, so keep those in mind as well to get the most out of your solar investment.

How much does it cost to replace solar panels?

The cost of a solar panel replacement ultimately comes down to two things: whether the warranty still applies and how many panels need replacing. If there are only one or two panels that need replacing within the warranty period then it is simply a matter of replacing the damaged solar panels.

However, with solar panel technology constantly evolving, it can sometimes be a little more complicated than that. Particularly if the model of solar panel you have has changed in some way since your installation – for example, the sizing and dimensions have changed or the product has been discontinued.

There are lots of reasons why replacing single panels may be more difficult than it sounds, but the best way to know what you are up against is to contact a reputable installer and ask questions.

How can I extend the life of my solar panels?

The number one way to extend the life of your solar panels is to work with a quality installer to ensure that your solar panels are top quality and that the installation is up to scratch.

But there are other things you can do, including regular maintenance and installing a monitoring system so that if issues do occur, they can be dealt with swiftly, rather than allowing the issue to get worse.

Should I replace my solar panels?

If you have old panels that are not functioning as well as they should be, it might be time for a solar panel replacement. The best way to know, however, is to get a professional to come and have a look at your system and then follow their advice.

If you’re looking for a quality solar installer, be sure to check out our solar installer comparison – to compare a range of different installers on important aspects such as customer service, solar system performance, installation process, durability and set-up cost.

