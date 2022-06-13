Fact Checked

electric car brand It may come as a shock to some, but Tesla isn’t just a luxury– it’s also a household name for solar energy supporters everywhere. Tesla manufactures high-end battery storage systems to go along with solar panel rigs.

Now, alongside electricity company Energy Locals, Tesla has launched a power plan in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory designed to encourage residents to adopt a solar battery and save on their power bills. Find out if you stand to save with the new Tesla Energy Plan.

What is the Tesla Energy Plan?

The Tesla Energy Plan is unique – it’s an energy plan designed specifically for customers with a Tesla Powerwall, or those who want one. Tesla and power company Energy Locals have partnered up to bring households in NSW, SA, QLD, VIC and the ACT low electricity rates and a deal on solar battery storage.

It works in two ways, by signing up to the energy plan, customers will receive a discount or credit for their Tesla Powerwall (both new and old) and get access to some of the cheapest power rates in market.

What does the Tesla Energy Plan get me?

Those that sign up to the Tesla Energy Plan on a time of use tariff will be entitled to the following benefits:

Competitive usage rates

Feed-in tariff

Annual Grid Support Credits ($220 each year, including GST)

Powerwall Credits (for customers who sign up to the offer within 30 days of installing a new Powerwall)

One-off Welcome Credit (for customers who already have an exisiting Powerwall)

Membership to Tesla’s Virtual Power Plant.

Am I eligible for the Tesla Energy Plan?

To be eligible for the Tesla Energy Plan, you’ll need to meet the following criteria:

Own or have recently purchased a Tesla Powerwall 2 (current model)

Have a solar PV system of less than 15 kilowatts (kW)

Have a smart meter

Have no zero export restrictions in place in your state

Please note, this offer is only valid for residential energy customers. The Tesla Powerwall 1 isn’t compatible with this offer. If your property does not have a smart meter installed, Energy Locals claims on its website that it can install one for you.

Tesla Energy Plan Rates

The rates available on this offer differ between the states and territories. However, all plans do come with either a one-off Welcome Credit or Powerwall Credits, depending on your situation. The one-off Welcome Credit is applicable to customers who already have a Powerwall installed and rewards $100, three months after your plan transfer date. Powerwall Credits are awarded to customers who have switched to the Tesla Energy plan with Energy Locals within 30 days of having their new Powerwall installed. This credit is worth $1,000, with $500 paid to your account on your fifth and thirteenth month on the plan. Below we have listed the current rates on this offer in each participating state:

Tesla Energy Plan rates for New South Wales

Usage rates: 33c/kWh (peak), 22c/kWh (off peak) and 22c/kWh (solar sponge)

33c/kWh (peak), 22c/kWh (off peak) and 22c/kWh (solar sponge) Daily supply charge: 99c/day

99c/day Feed-in tariff: 30c/kWh (2pm-8pm)

30c/kWh (2pm-8pm) Annual grid support credit: $220 per year, calculated daily and appear on your bill as a credit monthly (including GST)

According to Energy Locals, the three time periods that customers in NSW will be charged for usage are peak, off peak and solar sponge. Times are found below:

Peak: 2pm to 8pm Off peak: 8pm to 10am Solar sponge: 10am to 2pm



Tesla Energy Plan rates for Victoria

Usage rates: 33c/kWh (peak)*, 16.50c/kWh (off peak)*, no solar sponge.

33c/kWh (peak)*, 16.50c/kWh (off peak)*, no solar sponge. Daily supply charge: 110c/day*

110c/day* Feed-in tariff: 7c/kWh*

7c/kWh* Annual grid support credit:$220 per year, calculated daily and appear on your bill as a credit monthly (including GST)

In line with Victoria’s default peak and off-peak timing, there are two time periods that customers in Victoria will be charged for usage are peak and off peak. Times are found below:

Peak: 3pm to 9pm Off peak: 12am to 3pm, 9pm to 12am



*The rates are based off Melbourne’s Citipower Network. Pricing may vary on other distribution networks.

Tesla Energy Plan rates for south-east Queensland

Usage rates: 25.3c/kWh (peak), 18.70c/kWh (off peak) and 22c/kWh (shoulder)

25.3c/kWh (peak), 18.70c/kWh (off peak) and 22c/kWh (shoulder) Daily supply charge: 120c/day

120c/day Feed-in tariff: 4.5c/kWh

4.5c/kWh Annual grid support credit: $220 per year, calculated daily and appear on your bill as a credit monthly (including GST)

According to Energy Locals, the three time periods that customers in QLD will be charged for usage are peak, off peak and shoulder. Times are found below:

Peak: 4pm to 9pm Off peak: 9am to 4pm Shoulder: 9pm to 9am



Tesla Energy Plan rates for South Australia

Usage rates: 31.13c/kWh (peak), 21.99c/kWh (off peak) and 16.5c/kWh (solar sponge)

31.13c/kWh (peak), 21.99c/kWh (off peak) and 16.5c/kWh (solar sponge) Daily supply charge: 99c/day

99c/day Feed-in tariff: Up to 7.5c/kWh​ for the first 1,500kWh/month, then 2.5c/kWh for anything over 1,501kWh/month.

Up to 7.5c/kWh​ for the first 1,500kWh/month, then 2.5c/kWh for anything over 1,501kWh/month. Annual grid support credit: $220 per year, calculated daily and appear on your bill as a credit monthly (including GST)

According to Energy Locals, the three time periods that customers in SA will be charged for usage are peak, off peak and solar sponge. Times are found below:

Peak: 6am to 10am and 3pm to 1am Off peak: 1am to 6am Solar sponge: 10am to 3pm



What is the Tesla Powerwall?

The Tesla Powerwall is a home battery system. It works in conjunction with your solar panels to store up to 14kWh of electricity, which for some households, could be enough to mostly self-sustain. We’ve written a comprehensive review on this storage system, which you can check out here:

Can I sign up if I already have a Powerwall or other storage system?

For customers who already have a Tesla Powerwall, signing up to the Tesla Energy Plan becomes much easier. The Powerwall has the capability to be part of a Virtual Power Plant, upon which joining is a condition of the plan, first Powerwall owners will be required to upgrade their system in order to reap the benefits.

To really stress the point, in order to be eligible to sign up to the Tesla Energy Plan, you have to have a Tesla Powerwall installed at your property. No other home battery systems are eligible.

Am I still eligible for a solar rebate with this offer?

According to the Tesla website, customers may still be eligible for a solar or battery rebate from their state government when they purchase a Powerwall and sign up to this offer. It’s best however, to check your relevant state government’s website for rebate eligibility criteria before purchasing a solar battery or system.

I’ve never heard of Energy Locals, can I trust them?

Energy Locals is still a relatively new retailer on the market, having only been around for a few years. That being said, much like any energy company, your supply isn’t necessarily dependent on which provider you’re with. Unless you stop paying your bills altogether, your supply should remain consistent.

As part of this plan, Energy Locals takes care of all electricity retail services, such as billing, account management and customer support.

Will I get a feed-in tariff with this plan?

It may sound a bit contradictory, but most people that install solar panels and batteries will still be connected to the grid. This is because when not enough power is generated by your panels, you’ll need to make up the shortfall with electricity from the grid or risk losing power altogether. On the other hand, any extra energy you generate could be fed back into the grid for a feed-in tariff.

On the Tesla Energy Plan, you’ll be part of a Virtual Power Plant, which means that from time to time, any excess power generated by your system could be exported into the grid before your battery is fully charged. For any grid exports, Tesla Energy Plan sign-ups will receive a feed-in tariff rate between 2.5c/kWh and 30c/kWh, depending location and how much power is exported in a month.

Can I live off-grid with this plan?

As mentioned, in order to be eligible for this plan, customers must acknowledge they’ll be a part of a Virtual Power Plant, which remains connected to the grid. More on that below.

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Explained

A Virtual Power Plant, or VPP, exists when many homes with solar panels and battery systems become connected to generate, store and feed energy back into the grid as a unit. In South Australia and Victoria, this is particularly beneficial, as these VPPs could be used to draw electricity into the grid at times where the network needs it most.

In layman’s terms, this could help prevent blackouts for you and your wider community. Tesla will manage your solar storage system, importing and exporting energy as it deems necessary, and providing customers with the lowest available import/usage charge available in the state.

How do I sign up to the Tesla Energy Plan?

So, you’re sold on the energy plan, but how do you sign up to it? Firstly you’ll need to ensure you either have a Powerwall already installed at your property or have recently had one installed (within 30 days). Once this has been established, you can sign up to the Tesla Energy Plan through the Tesla website. Alternatively, you can call Tesla’s Australian call centre or head to the Energy Locals website for more information.

Is the Tesla Energy Plan a good deal?

On the surface, the Tesla Energy Plan seems like a great deal. With a discount on the Powerwall and competitive flexible usage rates, this plan certainly boasts attractive features. However, it’s important to keep in mind intent when considering this deal. For a households already owns or plans to install a Powerwall, the Tesla Energy Plan could be a great fit. Though in a situation where you may be uncertain as to which storage system will have the best payback outcome, it’s best to do your research and figure out your best options.

