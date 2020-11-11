Energy Locals brings wholesale prices cheaper than Aurora to Tasmania

Advertisement

There’s a new power company in Tasmania – and it’s offering the cheapest electricity in the state. Wholesale electricity provider Energy Locals has made its market debut, beating out household name Aurora Energy on price, as well as 1st Energy and Future X Power.

How? Well, it’s a little bit more complicated than just low rates. The ‘Local Member’ plan by Energy Locals provides access to wholesale electricity rates for a monthly membership fee.

Customers are asked to pay almost $240 a year for access to the usage rates ‘at the cheapest price we can get them’, according to Energy Locals. And it seems to have worked, because this product is around six per cent cheaper than its closest competitor – membership fee included. That is according to our electricity database at the time of publication.

Energy Locals Head of Commercial, Luke Melisi, said the retailer’s entry into the Tassie market is a great opportunity for locals to save on power costs.

He said: “Energy Locals has been operating for four years, increasing our presence across the National Energy Market over that time. We’re excited to provide Tasmanians a new alternative for its energy supply from 10th November.”

“Unlike many energy retailers, we earn no money from energy usage. In Tasmania, our usage rates are more than 5c/kWh below the incumbent, Aurora’s standing offer.

“To access these rates, customers pay Energy Locals a fixed membership fee of $19.99 per month – the fee covers the cost of Energy Locals operations, and is fixed, regardless of how much energy you use. That’s why we estimate that most Tasmanians will save through switching to us.

“Included in the offer as standard are Energy Locals core offerings – 100% carbon neutral power as standard, 100% Australian-based service, no exit fees or lock-in contracts.”

Tasmanian Electricity Prices

Tasmanian Electricity Prices

How do wholesale rates work?

In the retail world, wholesale prices refer to the actual cost of something purchased directly from its source – and energy’s no different. All power companies buy electricity from the wholesale energy market, and sell it at a marked-up price to cover network, market and retail costs. This covers everything from the costs of transmission line maintenance to paying the wages of call centre employees.

Energy Locals is no exception, with these costs covered in its membership fee.

Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes, said the arrival of Energy Locals in Tasmania is a sign that energy price competition works for those who engaged in the market and shop around.

“Despite the deregulation of the Tasmanian electricity market in 2014, it wasn’t until last year that another provider entered the ring, and that seems to have switched on the green light for other companies to follow suit,” he said.

“We’ve started to see households engaged in the energy market in Tasmania for the first time and this latest move from Energy Locals is a great sign that notable savings are on the way if more and more retailers follow them. With a regulated price cap, it’s easy to find the cheapest deals and save.”



