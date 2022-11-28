Power to the people: new app to allow renters to access cleaner energy AND earn crypto

Renters will soon be able to access cleaner, more renewable energy and earn crypto while doing so, thanks to a new app from Aussie start-up, PowerPlay.

The PowerPlay app, which is currently open to expressions of interest, essentially ‘gamifies’ energy usage for households, by rewarding those who access clean energy when it’s in abundance in the grid with in-app blockchain tokens (also known as cryptocurrency).

Eligible households who shift their usage to these times will be rewarded with ‘$REMI’ (Renewable Energy Market Incentive) tokens that can then be further invested in other cryptocurrencies, exchanged for Australian dollars or applied as a discount on a future energy bill.

Aaron Hilton, Co-Founder and CEO of PowerPlay, said the app allowed those who would otherwise be excluded from accessing renewable energy to maximise savings on their energy bill and reduce their carbon footprint.

“What PowerPlay aims to do is to democratise access to renewable energy for people who can’t install rooftop solar panels,” he said. “Our app identifies when the grid is flush with clean energy so consumers can shift their energy usage to those times, and the technology we’ve developed allows them to see their real-time energy usage in five-minute intervals.

“This means users can track the impact that their changes make instantly – both to the environment and their back pocket. That sounds like a really simple thing, but up until now consumers haven’t been able to see how much energy they’re using when they’re using it. When you say that out loud it sounds absurd! Everyone should have access to their own real-time usage data, so we’ve made that a core feature of our product.”

Mr Hilton said PowerPlay was inspired by his own time as a renter, when he too was unable to access solar energy and its financial benefits.

“Renters are generally excluded from accessing renewable energy at home because they have no control over installing solar panels,” he said. “But in reality, we know that many renters are hugely committed to sustainability and want to live a more environmentally conscious life. Renters are also being hit hard by the rising cost of living, with huge rent hikes occurring right across the country.”

Electricity prices are expected to see a 50 per cent increase over the next two years which has prompted many to consider installing solar panel and or battery systems.

But, for the nearly three million Aussie households that rent their property, Mr Hilton said this would not be a viable option. The PowerPlay app, in conjunction with its partnered energy providers, Electricity in a Box and Diamond Energy, hopes to close this gap, and give more households a way to access cheaper and cleaner energy.

“I started PowerPlay to offer a viable alternative to solar that uses a Web3 tokenised incentive model,” Mr Hilton added. “Our game rewards and bill discount model essentially act like a loyalty program that enables the energy user to build up our native token $REMI. Once users earn $REMI they can either swap it for other blockchain tokens, exchange it for Australian dollars or stake it in the PowerPlay Bill Buster for daily rewards and bill discounts.”

PowerPlay will be available to households in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory.

Only households without solar panels installed are eligible, however, they will need to have access to a smart meter. If households don’t have a smart meter, PowerPlay claims it can help organise for one to be installed through its metering partner.

Customers must remain connected to the grid and be signed up to one of PowerPlay’s partner energy retailers to access the full benefits of the app.

For the full terms and conditions or to join the waitlist, it is best to visit the PowerPlay website.

Do any other providers have energy saving apps?

Most providers offer some kind of app for either iOS or Android devices. These apps allow customers to access a range of services such as billing and payments, monitoring energy usage, viewing transaction histories and updating personal information.

Some of the providers that have these apps include:

AGL

Amber Electric

Aurora Energy

EnergyAustralia

Kogan Energy

Mojo Power

Origin Energy

Powershop

Simply Energy

With the Origin Energy app, customers also have access to a similar ‘gamified’ energy savings program, called Spike. This program allows households to earn PayPal cash, gift cards and or money off their energy bills for lowering their energy usage during times of peak demand.



