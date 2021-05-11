If you’ve struggled to find a fast and reliable fixed internet connection, Telstra’s updated mobile and 5G broadband plans make a compelling argument for going wireless.

The telco has quietly increased data on its 4G/5G mobile broadband plans, offering up to double the included full-speed gigabytes for as little as $5 per month more than previous pricing. Telstra has also confirmed plans to expand its currently-limited 5G home internet service, by offering coverage to more customers and homes, and increasing data and plan value.

Telstra mobile broadband changes: up to double the data

Telstra’s mobile broadband plans now include more data for your dollars, with the exception of the Extra Small 5GB plan which remains unchanged. You’ll now be able to get 30GB of full-speed data for $25 per month, 75GB for $55 per month, and 400GB for $85 monthly — the latter plan a massive increase over Telstra’s previous 200GB for $80 pricing.

All plans include unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps, in addition to your monthly full-speed gigabyte allowance. Telstra’s Medium and Large plans also include access to the company’s 5G network, but this isn’t available to customers on Extra Small and Small plans.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Extra Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Small SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

No 5G access

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $25 over one month 30 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Medium SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $55 over one month 75 GB Max Data**/billing period $55 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Large SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay

No excess data charges in Australia

5G access included

Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account min. cost $85 over one month 400 GB Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra 5G home internet: more data for more homes

In addition to switching up mobile broadband, Telstra has also announced it will increase the reach and value of its 5G home internet products, including boosting the service with short-range mmWave technology. Telstra offers its early-stage 5G internet service to selected customers unable to access fixed-line broadband such as NBN, but has yet to make the plans widely available.

However, recent network improvements have seen 5G internet speeds increase by up to 19%, with an average download speed of 378Mbps. Based on customer feedback, Telstra is also increasing the monthly data allowance from 500GB to 1000GB, while keeping the $85 per month pricing for eligible customers.

Unlike mobile broadband, Telstra’s 5G home internet plan is designed to be used solely at your home address as a replacement for fibre, cable or NBN. In comparison, mobile broadband is portable, and can be used anywhere 4G or 5G coverage is available.

mmWave 5G: coming soon

If you’re not yet in an area with reliable 5G coverage, keep in mind that the rollout is still underway. Telstra expects its 5G network to be available to 75% of Australians by the end of June 2021, and its recent acquisition of mmWave-specific spectrum will help bolster speeds and signals in high-traffic areas. mmWave (millimetre wave) is a high-frequency technology that offers increased bandwidth over short distances, making it ideal in heavily populated locations such as CBDs, stadiums and shopping centres.

Telstra has begun to deploy mmWave in five capital cities, and expects that the technology will serve as an extra layer to the telco’s existing 5G spectrum. If you’ve ever struggled to get online or send a message during a festival or sporting event, mmWave 5G is the next-generation mobile tech that will cut through congestion and offer a smooth, buffer-free mobile internet or phone experience.

5G home internet plans

Telstra isn’t the only telco offering 5G internet options to customers wanting an NBN alternative. Optus and SpinTel also sell 5G wireless broadband, with coverage provided by Optus’ 5G network. Plans begin at $70 per month for unlimited data with SpinTel, and $75 monthly from Optus.

5G Home Wireless Plans

The following table shows selected published 5G home internet plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.