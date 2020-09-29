Advertisement

Running a small business and looking for a way to cut down on communication costs for your team? Optus‘ newest mobile plan is tailored for small business owners, offering an all-in-one package for employers and staff at a competitive monthly price.

Officially announced on September 28, the Optus Business Connect Plan provides calls, texts and data for four team members from $149 per month, with the option to add up to four additional numbers to keep more of your staff in the loop. The plan comes with unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, plus a monthly shared data allowance of 250GB – that’s more than 60GB per user on the base four-person package.

Each plan features four separate SIM cards, and you’re free to port your existing business number when you switch. Business owners can use their own unlocked phones with Optus Business Connect, or add on a new smartphone from Optus on a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plan.

For $149 per month, the Optus Business Connect Plan includes:

Four SIM cards

Unlimited standard national calls and messages within Australia

Unlimited standard international calls and SMS to 35 selected countries (including mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and the USA)

250GB of data (shared between all users)

Optus Sport subscription for each team member

No contracts

“We continually look at new ways to provide our business customers with exceptional value and the competitive advantage our premium network offers,” said Libby Roy, Optus Managing Director of SMB.

“Our new plan provides them with more control over their monthly costs, reducing the restraint of additional charges and confusing limits. This allows business owners to have more time to focus on what really matters, including their passions and growing their business.”

Is an Optus Business Connect Plan worth it?

With a base plan of four SIMs, prices for the Optus Business Connect Plan break down to just $37.25 per month, per team member for unlimited talk and text, plus data. While the included data does work out to be 62.5GB per month, per SIM, there’s no hard cap on how much of the data pool each team member can use – so keep an eye on your staff’s usage if you’d like your monthly gigabytes to be divided evenly.

If you’re looking to connect more than four employees, you can add up to four extra Team Plan lines to your main Business Connect Plan for $29 per month, per plan (taking your total bill to $265 per month for eight SIMs, or $33.13 per user). Keep in mind that additional team members will also share from the main 250GB pool of data, but still receive unlimited talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited standard calls to the 35 countries included in the Business Connect Plan.

All plans feature coverage on Optus 3G, 4G Plus and (where available) 5G mobile networks, although you’ll need to be using a 5G-ready device to access the new super-fast network. If you’re interested in a 5G phone, compatible models including the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, the OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G and the newly-announced Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are available on plans from Optus, as well as through Telstra, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

If you’re interested in Optus’ newest plan, you can find out more in store or through Optus’ online business portal. The Business Connect Plan joins Optus’ newly released Optus 5G Internet for Business in the telco’s latest suite of small business products.

