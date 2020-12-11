Disney+ announces up to 50 new title releases slated for 2021 onwards

Advertisement

Disney fans listen up, because 2021 is looking to be a great year.

In a series of social media announcements on the back of its Investor Day, Disney+ looks to add reportedly as many as 50 titles onto the streaming platform over the coming years, with some slated for as early as January 2021.

Upcoming series include Marvel’s WandaVision through to further exploration of the Star Wars universe through Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, with Disney also announcing more live-action remakes and original content to keep audiences hooked to the streaming service. If you’re not already excited, check out the video below.

New adventures. New Originals. Endless possibilities. All of these and more are coming exclusively to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/NMKMz75PdS — Disney+ (@disneyplus) December 11, 2020

What new titles are coming to Disney+?

While some titles are still very much under wraps, Disney+ has hinted at the following titles to be released or in production from 2021 onwards, with some films expected to skip cinema releases and premiere exclusively on the streaming service.

Upcoming Marvel titles on Disney+:

Ironheart – set to star Dominique Thorne as inventor Riri Williams, who creates an advanced suit of armour to fight crime

– set to star Dominique Thorne as inventor Riri Williams, who creates an advanced suit of armour to fight crime Armor Wars – follows Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (aka War Machine) and his adventures when Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands

– follows Don Cheadle as James Rhodes (aka War Machine) and his adventures when Tony Stark’s technology falls into the wrong hands Secret Invasion – a story that will see Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury during the invasion of Earth

– a story that will see Samuel L. Jackson return as Nick Fury during the invasion of Earth WandaVision – follows the life of Scarlet Witch and Vision before the events of Avengers: Infinity War

– follows the life of Scarlet Witch and Vision before the events of Avengers: Infinity War Loki – Tom Hiddleston returns to wreak havoc as Thor’s mischievous brother Loki

– Tom Hiddleston returns to wreak havoc as Thor’s mischievous brother Loki The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel personas in what could be the next best crime-fighting bromance

– Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprise their Marvel personas in what could be the next best crime-fighting bromance Moon Knight – based on character Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and is slated to be Marvel’s darkest series yet

– based on character Marc Spector, who suffers from dissociative identity disorder, and is slated to be Marvel’s darkest series yet She-Hulk – Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo are expected to make appearances alongside Tatiana Maslany as she plays Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters

– Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo are expected to make appearances alongside Tatiana Maslany as she plays Bruce Banner’s cousin, Jennifer Walters Ms Marvel – one of the newest characters in the Marvel universe, Ms Marvel is set to play into Captain Marvel 2’s 2022 release

– one of the newest characters in the Marvel universe, Ms Marvel is set to play into Captain Marvel 2’s 2022 release Marvel What If? – an animated series that looks to explore different sides of major events throughout the Marvel cinematic universe, with a second season already set for production

– an animated series that looks to explore different sides of major events throughout the Marvel cinematic universe, with a second season already set for production Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner reprises his role as Hawkeye, with the original Avengers member finally getting some time in the sun

Sign up to Disney+ Australia

Disney+ is the new talk of the streaming world, so how can you get a subscription? There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $8.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $8.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel & National Geographic

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $89.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $89.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Upcoming Star Wars titles on Disney+:

Lando – which looks to explore more of swashbuckling rogue Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover expected to return to the role

– which looks to explore more of swashbuckling rogue Lando Calrissian, with Donald Glover expected to return to the role The Acolyte – set in the last days of the High Republic, this series looks to explore ‘the emerging dark powers’ in a mystery-thriller vibe

– set in the last days of the High Republic, this series looks to explore ‘the emerging dark powers’ in a mystery-thriller vibe Ahsoka – Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice from The Clone Wars and recently appearing in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the Jedi Knight

– Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice from The Clone Wars and recently appearing in The Mandalorian, Ahsoka will see Rosario Dawson reprise her role as the Jedi Knight Rangers of the New Republic – a spin-off of The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic will also be set in the same timeline of our favourite bounty hunter, so expect more Baby Yoda

– a spin-off of The Mandalorian, Rangers of the New Republic will also be set in the same timeline of our favourite bounty hunter, so expect more Baby Yoda Andor – another spin-off, this time from 2016 movie Rogue One, Andor will focus on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his origins

– another spin-off, this time from 2016 movie Rogue One, Andor will focus on Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor and his origins Obi-Wan Kenobi – set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi will see both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles in a cat-and-mouse game

– set 10 years after Revenge of the Sith, Obi-Wan Kenobi will see both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles in a cat-and-mouse game Mandalorian Season 3 – the popular Mandalorian series was also announced for a third season, which is expected to be released December, 2021

– the popular Mandalorian series was also announced for a third season, which is expected to be released December, 2021 The Bad Batch – a sequel to the popular The Clone Wars animated series, The Bad Batch follows a group of clones through the transition from the Republic to the Empire

– a sequel to the popular The Clone Wars animated series, The Bad Batch follows a group of clones through the transition from the Republic to the Empire Star Wars: Visions – 10 short films from some of the world’s leading anime creators, depicting events from around the Star Wars universe

– 10 short films from some of the world’s leading anime creators, depicting events from around the Star Wars universe A Droid Story – an animated series featuring C-3PO and R2-D2, alongside new droids and characters to further expand the Star Wars universe

Upcoming Disney Original & Pixar titles on Disney+:

Encanto – an animated film following a magical family that lives in Colombia, with plenty of musical elements to be enjoyed

– an animated film following a magical family that lives in Colombia, with plenty of musical elements to be enjoyed Dug Days – a short series spin-off from Up, which follows the adventures of Dug the Dog

– a short series spin-off from Up, which follows the adventures of Dug the Dog Cars – another short series which follows Lightning McQueen and Mater on a roadtrip

– another short series which follows Lightning McQueen and Mater on a roadtrip Luca – an animated film from Pixar, which follows Luca and his new best-friend who harbours a dark secret

– an animated film from Pixar, which follows Luca and his new best-friend who harbours a dark secret Turning Red – another animated film from Pixar, centering around 13-year-old Mei, who transforms into a giant red panda

– another animated film from Pixar, centering around 13-year-old Mei, who transforms into a giant red panda Lightyear – Chris Evans’ will give voice to Buzz Lightyear in his formative years as the popular Space Ranger gets an origin story

– Chris Evans’ will give voice to Buzz Lightyear in his formative years as the popular Space Ranger gets an origin story Raya and the Last Dragon – an animated film where humans and dragons must unite to save the world from the evil Druun

Upcoming live-action titles on Disney+:

Peter Pan & Wendy

Pinocchio

Disenchanted

Sister Act 3

More titles are expected to be announced in the coming days, with trailers also being released for certain titles to help you get excited for the new year. Like a popular Disney character once said, ‘to infinity, and beyond!’

Photo Credit: Disney+