Are Kmart dishwashers any good? Review

Kmart may be best known for its cheap and cheerful appliances and trendy homewares, and now the department store has its own range of whitegoods under the Anko brand online, which includes a freestanding dishwasher for just $399! That’s right, you can now buy a budget dishwasher from Kmart online – but should you? Here’s our expert review of Kmart’s dishwasher below and how it compares to other budget buys from Kogan and ALDI.

Please note: The Kmart Anko dishwasher is available for purchase exclusively online in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania (subject to availability). Kmart’s appliances come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher review

Kmart’s only dishwasher is sold under the Anko brand and can be described as compact and uniquely simple. It features 12 place settings and comes with all the basic settings you’d expect to see in a standard dishwasher. Various wash and drying settings include Intensive, Heavy, Eco, 90 mins, Glass and Rapid Wash. There’s also a delay-start function, a half-load program, and an extra drying option to suit different needs and households. Other specs include collapsible plate racks, a cutlery basket, and a maximin 2100W power output. The Anko dishwasher features a 4.5-star water (WELS) rating (with a 10.8L water consumption per standard cycle) and only uses 0.73kW per hour for a standard cleaning cycle. The Kmart Anko 60cm freestanding dishwasher retails for just $399.

Our verdict: “Kmart’s dishwasher fares relatively well in terms of features, although don’t expect to be blown away by its build and design quality,” says Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“With that said, it has enough functionally for the price you pay and could be a good option for households short on cash or those moving out of home for the first time.”

Kmart dishwasher vs Kogan dishwasher

Kmart’s dishwasher is on par with many basic Kogan models, including the Series 7 freestanding dishwasher. Kogan’s model does come with more place settings but Kmart’s dishwasher has a higher water rating. Other than that, both models come with pretty basic features, including six wash programs, baskets and cutlery trays, and a 12-month warranty. Both retail for $399.

Here’s a quick comparison here.

Kmart 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher Kogan Series 7 Freestanding Dishwasher Place settings 12 14 Wash programs 6 6 Baskets & cutlery trays Yes Yes Water Rating 4.5 stars 4 stars Dimensions 84.5cm (H) x 59.8cm (W) x 60cm (D) 83.5 cm (H) x 59.5cm (W) x 59.8 (D) Price $399 $399

Kmart dishwasher vs ALDI Stirling dishwasher

It’s hard to beat ALDI on price but it seems Kmart’s dishwasher also doesn’t compare to the budget supermarket on functionality. ALDI’s Stirling dishwasher offers slightly more place settings and washing programs and comes with a slightly cheaper $349 price tag. It’s however on par with Kmart’s model on water efficiency and size.

Here’s a quick comparison here.

Kmart 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher ALDI Stirling Freestanding Dishwasher Place settings 12 14 Wash programs 6 7 Baskets & cutlery trays Yes Yes Water Rating 4.5 stars 4.5 stars Dimensions 84.5cm (H) x 59.8cm (W) x 60cm (D) 84.5cm (H) x 59.8cm (W) x 60cm (D) Price $399 $349

Are Kmart appliances any good?

Yes − Kmart appliances are typically considered good quality for the price you pay. Kmart is often rated five stars for value for money and ease of use in our consumer ratings, although Aussies typically rate the department store lower on overall customer satisfaction. With that said, it’s often in the top brands for smaller kitchen appliances like air fryers and toasters.

