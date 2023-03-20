Nectr unveils cheap, fixed rate plan to Victorian households

Cleaner energy provider, Nectr is now offering its cheap, fixed rate electricity offer to households in Victoria.

The retailer’s 100% Clean plan is available across all five of Victoria’s distribution networks, offering affordable prices that are locked-in for 12 months. It also guarantees 100% carbon neutral energy and comes with monthly billing options.

Nectr’s Managing Director, Andrew Butler said the company was excited to provide a cheaper and cleaner energy alternative to Victorians.

“Victorians have the chance to look for a better energy deal than what they’re currently on, and some may even be eligible for a rebate if they do so,” he said. “It’s also about looking long term and choosing an energy plan that suits your lifestyle and is underpinned by a commitment to positive action for the future.”

In addition to offering carbon neutral plans, Nectr makes contributions to wind, solar and hydro projects in Australia and offers GreenPower options on select plans in eligible states it services.

The retailer also recently introduced solar and battery bundles to customers in New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, south-east Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory. These offers come with no upfront costs, monthly interest-free payments and fixed electricity rates for five years, plus a solar and battery system installation.

The 100% Clean offer is currently one of the cheapest electricity offers available to households on the CitiPower network in Melbourne and is among some of the more competitive offers available across Victoria’s other networks.

For the full terms and conditions of 100% Clean it is best to visit Nectr’s website.

What should I know about Nectr before signing up?

Nectr’s main selling point is that it is focused on energy empowerment for Aussie households. It strives for this through the use of cleaner energy products that are affordable and easily accessible to households.

The retailer’s flagship offer, 100% Clean, guarantees 100% carbon neutral energy usage to customers and quite often sits among the top end of Canstar Blue’s pricing tables, particularly in Queensland. It was also recognised by Canstar Blue for offering Outstanding Value in 2022 for its electricity plans in QLD.

Aside from carbon offsets, Nectr dabbles in GreenPower options in NSW and SEQ with its 100% GreenPower plan. This comes with 100% GreenPower contributions included in the price, meaning Nectr will match all a customer’s energy usage and put it into investments in renewable energy generation in Australia.

In 2022, Nectr was also awarded one of Canstar Blue’s inaugural Green Excellence Awards for its 100% Clean offering.

Nectr currently only services electricity to households in NSW, VIC, SEQ, SA and the ACT and is one of few providers to still offer fixed rate power plans. The retailer is backed by Hanwha Energy Australia – a subsidiary of the South Korean-based, multi-billion-dollar solar manufacturer Hanwha Group – and first joined the Australian energy market in 2019.

How does Nectr stack up against the competition in other states?

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

