To finally settle the age-old argument of ‘is bigger always better?’, we’ve put two brands at opposite ends of the energy spectrum side-by-side to find out which is cheapest. Household name Origin enters the ring to find little-guy ReAmped Energy already swinging fists and ready to put up a good fight. But is price all that matters when it comes to which energy provider you pick? In this comparison, we’re looking at not only cost competitiveness, but where each of these retailers sits in terms of the overall value they offer to customers. Let’s get stuck in.

Origin vs ReAmped Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the cheapest published deals currently on our database for ReAmped Energy and Origin in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia. Keep in mind that the pricing of these plans below factor in any conditional discounts.

NSW: Which deal is cheapest?

In NSW, ReAmped Energy beats out all of Origin Energy’s market offers in the state. Compare these plans and providers against a range of others in our NSW price comparison report.

Here are the ReAmped Energy and Origin plans on our database for NSW. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your own circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Victoria: Which deal is cheapest?

In Victoria, ReAmped Energy has come out as the cheapest of the two in this comparison. To see how these products go against others available in the state, head to our Victoria energy price comparison report.

QLD: Which deal is cheapest?

Taking the crown by quite a stretch in the sunshine state is ReAmped Energy. See what else is on offer in South-east Queensland in our QLD cost comparison report.

SA: Which deal is cheapest?

ReAmped Energy appears to be leading the charge in terms of price down south. But, with prices in South Australia heating up, it may be worth checking out what else is happening in the state with our SA comparison report.

About ReAmped Energy

ReAmped Energy joined the Australian energy retail market in 2019, kicking off in Queensland, and now also servicing households in NSW, Victoria, SA and the ACT. This company changes its prices often in attempts to stay the cheapest in the states in which it serves. Here are some other key facts about ReAmped Energy:

Online model – so don’t expect to pick up the phone for support

‘Handshake’ plan which rewards customers for their loyalty

No lock-in contract or exit fees

About Origin

Origin is Australia’s largest energy provider, supplying more than four million households across the country. Operating in NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, ACT and WA, Origin provides flexibility through its range of plans packing different features, such as mandatory e-billing and direct debiting. Here are some key points to keep in mind about Origin:

Popular brand with large customer base

Range of plans for different preferences

Retails electricity and gas in most Australian states and territories

Should I go with ReAmped Energy or Origin?

Chances are, you’re already with Origin. So, the better question might be, should you switch to ReAmped Energy? This is seriously a David versus Goliath type situation, so you’ll first have to decide whether you prefer the perceived safety offered by the big guy, or take a shot in the dark with the smaller challenger.

ReAmped may be new to the party, but it brings with it budget prices that are hard to ignore. For tech-savvy people who’d rather manage their energy accounts online, ReAmped may be a good fit, offering ‘fast’ online service as a priority. For lovers of flexibility and over the phone service, however, Origin’s pick-and-choose plans could be the better fit. Origin is also far from the most expensive retailer around, so this isn’t all about the cheapest prices.

You need to know that Origin and ReAmped are just two of dozens of providers likely in your area. Follow the link below to compare plans from a much wider range.

Image credit: Olga Maria Toli/Shutterstock.com