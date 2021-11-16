Victoria: Simply Energy increases discounts in time for summer

Carbon-busting retailer Simply Energy has jacked up its discounts in Victoria, meaning yearly prices are now between $67 and $133 cheaper to new customers.

The Melbourne-based provider is known to dish out guaranteed discounts, with bigger savings and benefits on offer to customers who are members of certain clubs, like NRMA.

‘Simply Blue Perks’ is currently its cheapest deal, where Victorian NRMA members will receive a 23 per cent discount on their electricity usage and supply rates.

Simply Energy stated recent discount increases helps keep the retailer price competitive, in addition to it providing customers with a suite of other value-add incentives.

“We always aim to be competitive with our offers, and our products are structured to deliver the value and benefits that customers actually want,” a Simply Energy spokesperson said.

“Our current Victorian campaign kicked off last week with deep discounts, along with great perks on offer for movies and memberships. We think these offers really stand out and will add to the many reasons that customers choose Simply Energy as their energy provider.”

What’s more is that all of the carbon emissions from its customers’ power usage is offset at no extra cost, a green initiative that’s been certified since January 2021.

Victorians signing up to Simply Blue Perks will receive prices that are well below the Victorian Default Offer (VDO), plus they’ll also be given complimentary access to NRMA’s Blue Membership program for 12 months. NRMA Blue lets members take advantage of various savings on fuel, insurance, travel, entertainment and more.

The next cheapest offer is the ‘Simply Energy Saver’ plan that applies a smaller discount off the whole bill, while for cinema lovers, the ‘Simply Movies Perks’ offers an even smaller discount but includes 12,000 Vrewards points every year.

Victorian households with natural gas can also connect to Simply Energy, and can expect similar discounts and perks.

Simply Energy Prices Victoria

How much cheaper is Simply Energy now?

Just how much can the average Melbourne household expect to save by switching to one of Simply Energy’s offers? Existing customers on any of these plans should get in contact with Simply Energy to see if their discount has increased. Check out the price change details below:

Electricity Plan Estimated Annual Bill Before Estimated Annual Bill After Estimated Annual Saving Simply Blue Perks $1,095 $1,028 $67 Simply Movie Perks $1,202 $1,082 $120 Simply Energy Saver $1,188 $1,055 $133

Annual cost assumptions are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne. These figures assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Prices accurate as of 16 November 2021.

This is welcome news for Victorians looking to enjoy their summer without the dread of looming energy bills, Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor Jared Mullane said.

“It’s been a tough year for many households, so it’s good to see providers like Simply Energy increasing their discounts which will surely help many budgets leading into summer,” he said.

“One of the great things about Simply Energy’s deals are that customers don’t have to do anything other than pay their bills to receive a discount. Just keep in mind that the amount of savings will differ depending on where in Victoria you live, along with your power usage habits.”

How does Simply Energy compare to other providers?

See how Simply Energy compares to other electricity retailers across Victoria. Keep in mind these prices are for Melbourne residents on the Citipower network, so please use our free comparison tool to see what’s available in your area.

Victoria

AGL

EnergyAustralia

