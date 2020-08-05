Chainsaw Buying Guide

Nothing gets the yardwork done – or makes yardwork fun – quite like a good chainsaw. While it’s not necessarily a household essential, for those with plenty of foliage around their house (or just enjoy a good DIY job) a chainsaw can make quick work of that long list of weekend chores you’ve been meaning to get around to.

While walking into your local hardware store may seem like a treat, you’ll likely be met with plenty of brands, types and models of chainsaws to choose from, making the decision less cut and dry than you had originally thought. So, before you put on your best flannel shirt and think of which trees you could do without, read on to find out all you need to know about chainsaws and what to consider before buying one, in this Canstar Blue guide.

Types of chainsaws

While they might all appear to do the same job, there are a number of chainsaw types that you should be aware of before heading to the checkout, as one type of chainsaw may be better-suited to the job at hand. Types of chainsaws include:

Gas-powered chainsaw: The most common chainsaw variant, gas-powered – otherwise known as petrol-powered chainsaws – traditionally use two-stroke fuel to power the engine, and come in a variety of sizes and weights.

Things to consider when buying a chainsaw

It’s understandable that you might be unsure of which brand, model or type of chainsaw to go with. To help with this decision, here are a number of things to consider to help you rip into your chores rather than your bank account.

Type: For backyard heroes, the choices are likely to be narrowed down to either a gas or electric model chainsaw. Gas chainsaws are traditionally more powerful, making them more suitable for larger jobs, while electric chainsaws are generally cheaper and quieter to operate, making them a bit more neighbour-friendly.

How to properly maintain a chainsaw

If you’ve got a big job ahead of you, it’s worth giving your chainsaw some TLC to ensure it’s putting in as much effort as you are. Chainsaw maintenance tips include:

Sharpening the teeth: The teeth are what does the cutting, so having blunt or dull teeth can mean the job takes longer and your chainsaw works harder, which may cause engine issues down the line. While you can always take it to get professionally sharpened, you can also buy a sharpening kit and do it yourself at home.

Where to buy chainsaws

As one of the most common yard tools, you can find chainsaws at most power tool and outdoor retailers such as Mitre 10 or Bunnings, along with through third-party wholesalers or directly through the brands themselves.

Chainsaw brands

Here are some of the more common brands available for you to consider.

Stihl

Well-known within the power tool scene, Stihl offers a number of chainsaws for you to get your hands on, including petrol and electric models, as well as pole saws and industrial models for professional services.

Stihl’s petrol range kicks off with the MS 170 Mini Boss, which weighs 4kg and has a 14inch blade, ideal for smaller jobs such as pruning or cutting firewood. It also comes equipped with Stihl’s anti-vibration system for additional comfort, along with a single-lever master control for easy start up. Other petrol models include the 171, 180, 181 and 211, with the 211 coming with a 16inch blade, 270mL tank and side-mounted chain tensioner for additional safety and maintenance.

If you’re after an electric model, Stihl offers both cordless and battery-operated models, although you may not have much to choose from if you’re after a cordless chainsaw, with just two models available from Stihl. However, Stihl’s battery chainsaw range is more substantial, with its entry level model – the MSA 120 C-B – equipped with a 36V input and 12inch blade length, and features Stihl’s Ematic lubrication system for proper maintenance.

Husqvarna

Another big-hitter of the home maintenance scene, Husqvarna offers a range of lawn trimmers, lawn mowers and, of course, chainsaws to help get your home looking its best. Husqvarna’s range is split into use categories, including a Casual range for homeowners, Professional range for those after something that can handle a hard day’s yakka, as well as subcategories to help you find exactly what you’re after.

Husqvarna’s Casual range starts with the 120 Mark II, available as either a petrol or battery model, and comes equipped with a 14inch blade, a 1.4kW engine output and air injection to help improve efficiency and keep the engine free from debris. If you’re after something with a bit more grunt to it but aren’t looking for anything too serious, the 440 e-series II may be more your speed, featuring an 18inch blade and 2.1kW engine output, and weighs over 5kg.

One of the most popular models within Husqvarna’s Professional range is the 550 XP Mark II chainsaw, which includes a 16inch blade length and 3.0kW engine output, along with an upgraded cooling system to handle longer working hours. It also includes AutoTune engine settings to save you from constantly calibrating the engine settings along with preventative vibration comforts to help increase user comfort while on the job.

Ryobi

Ryobi offers a number of electric and petrol-powered chainsaws, including a number of pole saws for you to consider if you have a few high spots to reach. Reasonably priced in comparison to other brands available, Ryobi’s range may be more affordable for those on a budget, but may not offer the same range of models either.

Ryobi’s petrol range includes a 38cc and 50cc model, each with an 18inch and 20inch blade length respectively. Both are fueled by 2-stroke fuel, with the 38cc model equipped with a 310mL fuel tank capacity, while the 50cc model bumps up the capacity to 570mL, with both additionally coming with protective covers and oil to help with maintenance.

Electric models make up the bulk of Ryobi’s range, including 18V and 36V models, with individual chainsaws and chainsaw kits available for purchase. Ryobi’s entry-level electric chainsaw is the 18V One+ model, and features a 10inch blade length, push-button oiling function and weighs in at under 3kg, allowing for easy use around the garden. Those after something a bit more serious might find the 36V 4.0Ah chainsaw more suitable, which includes a 14inch blade length and inertia-activated chain brake for user protection, with the model also coming with easy chain tension adjustments for optimal performance.

Black & Decker

Offering an electric-only lineup, power tool brand Black & Decker may not have the range as other brands, but offers enough variety to help you find something that fits the bill. Its flagship model – the 18V Cordless Chainsaw – weighs just over 3kg, includes a chain tension tightening feature for easy maintenance, as well as a front and top handle for improved comfort and control.

If you’re looking to trim something closer to the house, the corded 2200W model may be more your speed, and also includes an auto oil system for chain lubrication and Chain Brake System for user safety. Black & Decker additionally offer a pole saw model, the cordless Pole Pruner, for those hard to reach spaces, which has an additional reach of up to three metres alongside a 18V Lithium battery.

Makita

Offering plenty of home maintenance tools, including lawn mowers, blowers and trimmers, Makita’s range of chainsaws include both petrol and electric variants, along with individual chainsaws and kits, giving you plenty to choose from.

Makita’s electric chainsaw range includes models such as the 18Vx2 Brushless Chainsaw, which features a variable speed trigger, 16inch blade, adjustable chain oiling function and kickback brake for additional safety. If you’re after something smaller, the 18V Brushless Chainsaw may be more suitable, featuring a 10inch blade and weighs in at just over 3kg, making it easier to use and maneuver.

Makita’s petrol range includes a number of larger models, with a 16inch blade the smallest size available. If you’re after the largest model, the 79cc Chainsaw may be your best bet, featuring a 24inch blade and 4.3kW engine output to help you tackle the tough jobs. The 79cc model also includes a 750mL fuel tank capacity, 25mL oil tank capacity, although weighs over 6kg, meaning it’s not for the faint-hearted.

Ozito

Another big-name brand of the power tool industry, Ozito offers a number of budget petrol and electric chainsaws, with kits and promotional bundles additionally available for those really looking to get stuck into the garden over the weekend. Ozito’s range also includes chain sharpening kits to help you keep on top of your maintenance schedule.

Ozito’s electric range includes models like the PXC 2x18V Brushless Chainsaw, featuring an automatic chain oiling system for easier maintenance, oil level window as well as a 14inch blade, making it suitable for DIY jobs and wood chopping. Other electric models include the ECS-1835, OCS-018, ECS-406A and PXCCSS-018, all of which cover different blade lengths and battery sizes to help you find the best fit for you budget and gardening needs.

Ozito’s petrol range isn’t as extensive as its electrical range, but includes 41cc and 25cc models, allowing you some choice in the decision. The 25cc PCD-254 model includes a 10inch blade, anti-vibration handle and safety chain brake for additional comfort and safety, while the 41cc PCS-406B chainsaw features a 16inch blade, 260mL fuel tank capacity and engine output of 1.5kW, making it more suitable for the bigger jobs you have on your list.

Is buying a chainsaw worth it?

Chainsaws can make quick work of your outside chores, provided you’re using the right tool for the job! While you may have survived so far on your trusty handsaw, a chainsaw can help you cut a path through an overgrown backyard, or tidy up trees to maintain that manicured look, and can prove to be a worthwhile investment if you have plenty to do. But while you may be tempted to wield the largest or most powerful chainsaw, looking into all of your options to find the best fit for your needs can save you some hassle down the road, allowing you to get plenty done in the backyard.

Picture credits: Parilov/shutterstock.com, dwphotos/shutterstock.com, Veres Production/shutterstock.com, VGstockstudio/shutterstock.com