These days, many internet providers allow you to bundle modems into their internet plans — but is there any point in paying for a new one if you’ve already got a working modem?

Whether you’re looking to change providers or enter into a new internet plan, a lot of providers include modems when you first sign up for an internet plan. But, if you already have a working modem, you might prefer looking at BYO modem plans instead. However, whether or not you can continue to use your existing modem with a new internet plan is not as simple as a yes or no — we explain why in this Canstar Blue guide.

When can I use my own modem with a new internet plan?

Generally speaking, if you have an unlocked modem that is compatible with your new plan, you should be able to use it. While this is not always the case, and there are some restrictions, the main situations where you should be able to use your existing modem with your new plan include:

If you’re upgrading from ADSL to FTTN or FTTB NBN and you already have a VDSL2 modem

Switching NBN plans at the same address (and you have the same NBN connection type)

You have an unlocked pocket wifi, wifi dongle or portable wifi hotspot (and you’re just changing the data-only SIM)

When can’t I use my own modem with a new internet plan?

As mentioned, there are some restrictions which may mean that you can’t use your modem with your new internet plan. These include:

Upgrading from ADSL to HFC, FTTP, FTTC, fixed wireless or satellite NBN

Moving from ADSL or NBN to 4G or 5G wireless broadband (and vice versa)

Moving to a new address as the new location may have a different NBN connection type

If your modem is locked to your provider

If you do not own your modem outright and have to return it at the end of your previous internet contract

How to check if my modem is locked

If you’ve got a modem that you own outright and is compatible with whichever kind of internet plan you’re looking to enter into, but you’re not sure whether it is unlocked or not, there is an easy way to find out!

If you’ve got a modem that requires a SIM card, the easiest way to check whether or not it’s SIM-locked to a specific service provider is to simply insert a SIM card from an alternate service provider. If the modem is locked, a message will appear in the modem application. If no message appears, you can safely assume you’re good to go!

An alternative would be to simply ask the service provider that you got the modem from. If it turns out that the modem is locked, then they will be able to tell you if it’s possible to unlock it and explain your options.

Can I unlock a locked modem?

If you do have a modem that is locked to a certain provider, it does not necessarily mean that you can’t get it unlocked. There are not that many providers that actually lock their modems, however if you do the above steps and it turns out that your modem is locked then your best bet is to go directly through the provider that the modem is locked to. Often they will be able to unlock it for you, however this is usually accompanied by a fee.

Can I use my Telstra modem with another provider?

According to Telstra, its NBN modem is locked, however there are user reports that it will work with some other providers. If you do leave Telstra then phone calls or 4G backup services would be disabled.

Can I use my Optus modem with another provider?

Technically the Optus modems are not locked, however there are specific functions that may not work with other providers. Similar to Telstra modems, if you do leave your Optus plan, then your 4G backup would most likely be disabled.

Can I use my Vodafone or TPG modem with another provider?

Vodafone’s NBN modem is completely unlocked which means that they can be used with any other NBN provider, granted that it is compatible with your new internet plan. You can even replace the SIM for 4G backup, however you may need to make some manual setting changes to get it working.

Similarly, the TPG modems are also unlocked so you can take those to a new provider as you please.

Do I need a modem or a router?

In order to connect your devices to the internet, both a modem and a router are required. These terms are often used interchangeably and nowadays it is most common that both of these functions are combined into a singular device. Essentially the difference is that a modem connects your home to the internet and a router creates a network within your home that you can connect your devices to.

If you’re still unsure as to which device you’ll need for your new plan, you can always check with your new internet provider on what type of modem you’ll need and whether your current modem is compatible.

FAQs