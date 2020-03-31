As Australia’s second-largest telco, Optus has an expansive network, not to mention a wide selection of phone and internet products. Optus offers both prepaid and postpaid SIM-only plans, along with new smartphones which can be bundled with a postpaid mobile plan. But what can you expect from Optus when it comes to value for money?

While Optus might not have the cheapest phone plans around, there might be some advantages to signing up, especially if you have other products or services with the provider. Optus may offer discounts to customers with more than one eligible plan on the one account, along with other perks and bonuses. Let’s take a look at what you can expect from phone plans with Optus, and how it stacks up against the competition.

What is the cheapest Optus phone plan?

As Australia’s second-largest telco, you can expect Optus to offer some serious competition to Telstra. While Optus doesn’t include quite as many bonuses as Telstra, you will be able to pick up some cheaper plans from Optus, with prepaid and postpaid available, as well as plans bundled with a new phone.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Prepaid The following table shows the two cheapest Optus postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. The following table shows the two cheapest Optus 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and 64GB iPhone 11 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. The following table shows several of the cheapest Optus prepaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.

Starting with postpaid, Optus offers a $39 plan with 10GB of data on a month-to-month plan; however, there are no extras included and if you go over your data allowance, you’ll be charged $10 per extra gigabyte. If you want a bit more data, $49 will get you 60GB plus unlimited standard national calls and SMS along, with data-free sports streaming and a six-month subscription to Apple Music.

Both of these plans are also available to pair with a new smartphone, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 phones and the iPhone 11 series. These plans all include unlimited standard national calls and SMS – but if you’re looking for international call and roaming inclusions, you’ll need to either go on a more expensive plan, starting at the $49 plan (or build your own postpaid plan with your choice of data and international inclusions).

As for prepaid plans, Optus offers a range of different options, with its Epic Data plans arguably the best value. The cheapest prepaid Epic Data plan is $10 for 5GB of data, unlimited standard national SMS and 100 minutes of standard national calls, however this is over a five-day expiry period. In comparison, Optus’ $20 plan with 12GB, unlimited standard national SMS and 200 minutes of standard national calls offers a 10-day expiry period.

If you want a plan over a longer expiry, you’ll be paying $30 for 10GB data over a 28-day expiry with unlimited standard national calls and SMS, plus unlimited standard international calls to 15 destinations. New Optus customers will also get bonus data for your first three recharges on select plans, plus up to 100GB of data rollover. You can also pick up an Epic Value plan at $15 for 500MB of data and unlimited standard national calls and SMS over a 28-day expiry, with data rollover up to 50GB.

How does Optus compare to Telstra and Vodafone?

While Optus does tend to offer the cheapest postpaid phone plan options – especially when it comes to bundling with a device – both Telstra and Vodafone offer unlimited capped-speed data on postpaid plans. If you go over your data allowance on your postpaid Optus plan, you’ll be charged an excess fee; however, data inclusions for the price are still fairly generous, and higher data plans are reasonably priced. But how do these plans really stack up against Telstra and Vodafone? Let’s compare the cheapest plans from across prepaid, postpaid and phone-on-a-plan from Optus, Telstra and Vodafone.

Postpaid

Phone on a plan

Prepaid The following table shows the cheapest Telstra, Optus and Vodafone postpaid SIM-only plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows the cheapest Telstra, Optus and Vodafone 24-month 128GB Samsung Galaxy S20 5G and 64GB iPhone 11 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows the cheapest Telstra, Optus and Vodafone prepaid SIM-only plans over a 28-day expiry on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard expiry period cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Cheapest prepaid and postpaid phone plans

Looking for something a bit cheaper? There are some seriously cheap prepaid and postpaid phone plans from smaller telcos including Moose Mobile, OVO, Southern Phone and Amaysim. Some plans can cost $10 or less per month, and if you’re looking for lots of data, you can generally find some big data inclusions around that $30-$50 price point.

Postpaid

Prepaid The following table shows a selection of comparable cheap postpaid SIM-only plans for $20 and under on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of comparable cheap prepaid SIM-only plans for $20 and under on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Compare Mobile Phone Plans

How do I choose the best cheap phone plan for me?

Firstly, consider what your needs are. Of course a cheap plan is great, but if you know that a $10 plan won’t cut it for how much data you use, then it’s probably not going to be the right plan for you. If you happen to already have other services with Optus, such as an NBN plan, you might be able to pick up a discount if you bundle, but you should always check with the provider before signing up. The entertainment bonuses from Optus are also fairly generous, however these aren’t on offer on the cheapest postpaid plan.

If you’re on a super tight budget, there are plenty of cheap phone plans out there, but be mindful of what is included. Some plans might run on a short expiry period if it’s prepaid, while other plans might have limited minutes on calls or tiny data inclusions. Consider how much data you’ll need, and compare plans with a similar amount to see how much you can get for your money. You can use our comparison tool above to help you compare plans from a range of providers across data allowances and price.