Online-only telco Gomo has officially launched in Australia, offering a dirt cheap $1 SIM deal straight out of the gate.

First announced back in early November, Gomo is Optus’ newest venture into the the low-cost, SIM-only mobile market. Operating entirely online and through its Gomo app, the brand has launched with a single subscription plan priced at $25 every 30 days, and promising ‘mobile with none of the malarkey’.

Gomo’s $25 plan offers a tonne of bang for your buck, with a ‘set and forget’ auto-renewing subscription that can be switched on or off through the Gomo app. The bring-your-own-device plan includes the following:

Unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia

18GB of data

Up to 200GB data rollover

Unlimited international calls to 15 destinations, including Canada, China, France, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, United Kingdom, and the United States

Coverage is provided by Optus, although customers currently don’t have access to the telco’s new 5G mobile network. While it was suggested during Optus’ initial Gomo announcement that the new brand would offer 5G service, Gomo is, at least for now, 4G and 3G-only.

Gomo offer: $1 for your first month, plus 3 months free

While this plan’s standard price is $25 every 30 days, Gomo is currently offering a pre-order special for the first 5,000 customers. Buy a Gomo SIM before November 22, 2020, and you’ll pay just $1 for your first month.

Gomo is also giving customers three months of free service, provided you stick around. Stay on your plan for three months, and you’ll get your fourth, fifth and sixth months free.

Combined with the $1 SIM, you’ll pay $51 in total for your first six months with Gomo (that’s a saving of $99 when compared with six months at the standard $25 price). This offer is again limited to the first 5,000 SIMs and you’ll need to activate before February 28, 2021 to qualify.

If you’re interested in giving Gomo a try, you’ll need to order your SIM via the Gomo website. Once your SIM card arrives, download the Gomo app to your phone and follow the activation steps to get started.

Gomo vs Other SIM-only providers

Prepaid Plans

Telco landscape changing

As previously reported, Gomo isn’t the only new digital-only telco on the market. TPG-owned Felix Mobile, a carbon-neutral provider with a focus on renewable energy, also went live mid-November, offering a single $35 plan with unlimited talk, text, and data.

The catch is that data is limited to speeds of 5Mbps – fast enough for most everyday phone use, but not recommended for large downloads or uploads, or intensive streaming and gaming. Despite operating on Vodafone’s 4G network, Felix Mobile has no immediate plans to offer faster service or eventual 5G coverage, which – despite the competitive pricing – may be off-putting for customers interested in 5G mobile plans.

It’s no coincidence that both Optus and the newly-merged TPG/Vodafone are launching their own SIM-only brands focusing on low prices, flexibility and digital-only service. Mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) – that’s small providers who use the Telstra, Optus or Vodafone mobile networks – have long been a popular alternative to the big telcos, especially for those looking to bring their own phone to a cheap and no-contract plan.

Telstra’s Belong brand has become established both as an NBN provider and as a simple SIM-only mobile service, and like Felix Mobile is certified carbon neutral. But with all three major networks now operating budget SIM-only brands, the market share of other small providers is likely to decrease further.

Even established MVNOs are being swallowed up by bigger names, with Optus confirming plans to purchase Amaysim (and Amaysim-owned Vaya), and energy company AGL buying Southern Phone in late 2019.

If you’re looking for a low-cost SIM-only service outside of Telstra, Optus or Vodafone, look to brands such as Woolworths Mobile, Boost Mobile, Kogan Mobile, Moose Mobile or Dodo. You can compare all brands on our database via the link below.