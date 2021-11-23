Apple TV+ Review & Guide

Apple TV+ is Apple’s answer to the massive streaming service growth lead by Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu. The tech giant announced its decision to join the highly competitive world of streaming in late 2019, and since then has experienced some major fumbles and some small wins. As they continue to establish themselves and update their content, Apple TV+ is transforming into a pretty viable option for people looking for a good deal. To find out whether Apple TV+ is right for you, Canstar Blue has compiled a comprehensive guide, detailing costs, content, features and everything in between. Read on to find out all you need to know about Apple TV+.

What is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is the TV and movie streaming service owned and operated by Apple. Launched in November 2019, the service originally only offered Apple TV Originals, but has since grown to include third-party streaming services and a range of older, classic content.

What is the difference between Apple TV and Apple TV+?

Commonly confused, the difference between the two is actually simple. Apple TV is the physical product of an Apple branded television, while Apple TV+ is the streaming service owned by Apple, which can used across a range of devices, not just on an Apple TV.

How much does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ has a monthly cost of $7.99, making it one of the more affordable options available in Australia, with some discounts available for select customers. Discounts are available for those who:

Buy a new Apple product, with a three-month subscription added on to your purchase.

Bundle Apple services such as iTunes, Apple Arcade, Apple News, Apple Fitness and iCloud.

Does Apple TV+ have a free trial?

Apple TV+ has a 7-day free trial available for first-time users to try out the service before they begin paying the monthly fee.

What devices can I use Apple TV+ on?

Apple TV+ can be used through a number of devices, including non-Apple products, such as Smart TVs, handheld devices such as phone and tablets, as well as gaming consoles and via the Apple TV+ website.

You can watch Apple TV+ by:

Logging into your account through the Apple TV+ website.

Downloading the app onto Apple TV, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac, smart TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices.

Non-Apple products you can download the Apple TV+ app onto include:

Samsung Smart TVs

LG Smart TVs

Vizio Smart TVs

Sony Smart TVs

PlayStation

Xbox

Roku

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Google TV

How to watch TV shows and movies on Apple TV+

Once you have subscribed and created an account, it’s easy to navigate through Apple TV+. Each TV show and movie is divided into categories, which appear as you scroll, or can be accessed via the search bar. You can watch content online or download it and watch it offline.

Additionally, if you are using Apple TV, you can also search using Siri’s voice activation. Hold the microphone button down on your Apple TV remote, dictate your choice and your options will appear on screen.

What can I watch on Apple TV+?

The Apple TV+ application offers Apple Original TV shows and movies as well as shows you can buy and rent from iTunes, and third-party affiliated services like Amazon Prime, BBC iPlayer and Apple TV Channels. Check out our guides below to find out the best shows and movies to watch.

Sign up to BINGE

Want more choices for movie night? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.



Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

What are Apple TV Channels?

Apple TV Channels are a list of third-party streaming services you can use through the Apple TV+ app, meaning you can watch the content from these services even while in the Apple TV+ app.

The list of Apple TV Channels available in Australia:

Films and TV shows in the Apple TV app

7plus

9Now

10 All Access

10 Play

ABC iView

Amazon Prime Video

Apple Music

AnimeLab

Binge

CuriosityStream

Disney+

DocPlay

Eros Now

Garage

hayu

Hopster

MagellanTV Documentaries

Moolt

MUBI

MUTV

Netflix Originals

Red Bull TV

Stan

SBS on Demand

TubiTV

Viki

How much data does Apple TV+ use?

Apple doesn’t disclose the exact amount of data used in its streaming, but a lot of the content is offered at 4K UHD, and some estimates put a high-quality stream at 2GB per hour. However, there are options to change the streaming quality, which greatly affects the amount of data used.

While Apple TV+ doesn’t offer information about the amount of data it uses, it’s safe to say that you’re best off having an unlimited data plan if you’re looking to watch a lot of TV shows and movies.

If you have limited data, or you are using your phone data, stick to one or two episodes to avoid blowing through all your data at once.

Can I share my Apple TV+ subscription?

You can share your Apple TV+ subscription with the Family Sharing option. Family Sharing allows you to share your account with up to six family members. This pretty generous as far as streaming services go, and gives you a decent number of screens to work with.

An adult member of the family can invite up to six people to share their account. They are responsible for any charges incurred.

How many devices can stream Apple TV+ at the same time?

Six different people, on six different screens, can be watching Apple TV+ content at the same time. This is a much better offer than many of the major providers can offer.

Is an Apple TV+ subscription worth it?

Apple TV+ could be the right fit for you if you are looking to keep costs low while enjoying a small range of high-quality new shows, as well as some older classics. Apple TV+ has some big shining stars but seems to lack a healthy library of varied choices. For some this could take the guesswork out of choosing the next flick, but others might feel stilted by the limited range. If your current streaming habits tend to be conservative or you find yourself paying for multiple major streaming services without taking advantage of all the content, then Apple TV+ gives you the option to enjoy a little from each big provider, without the full financial commitment. If you’re still on the fence about Apple TV+, why not try out their seven-day free trial and see if it’s the right service for you, or check out our Pay TV ratings to see how others rate the service.

Sign up to Disney+

After some classics? Disney+ has you covered! Starting from $11.99 per month, Disney+ has plenty of movies and shows on offer. Sign up below. The table below contains affiliate links.



Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Ivanko80/Shutterstock