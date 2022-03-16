Get your wallets ready because Dyson is offering some sweet discounts on some of its popular vacuums and hair tools, as part of the Afterpay Day sale. Dyson’s discount spree will run until March 24.

Deals available include:

Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $499, down from $649*

Dyson’s sucking up $150 off its V7 Motorhead Origin stick vacuums, now making the popular model available for just under $500. It provides up to 30 minutes of cleaning time (and a 3.5-hour recharge time), two power modes, a 0.54L bin volume, and a washable filter.

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $749, down from $999*

This is Dyson’s biggest Afterpay Day discount, sweeping $250 off the original retail price of $999. It has a 40-minute runtime, two power modes, and a 0.54L dustbin capacity. It comes with a couple of accessories, including a mini brushed bar and crevice tool.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ─ $1,349 (plus free charger & battery kit)

Customers can get a complimentary grab-and-go dok ($149 RRP), as well as a bonus battery & extension hose ($208) with certain purchases, including the Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra. Unlike the brand’s older models, this stick vac features a laser claimed to detect tiny dust particles, helping you achieve a more thorough clean. This unit also replaces the trigger with a single button and provides an LCD screen that displays information about what’s been vacuumed, battery life, power modes, and maintenance alerts. It additionally provides a 60-minute runtime.

Dyson Corrale Straightener ─ $699 (plus two free gifts)

For bad hair days, Dyson’s offering two complimentary gifts (valued up to $148) for customers buying the Dyson Corrale Straightener in either Purple/Black or Black Nickel/Fuchsia. This includes a paddle brush, which normally retails for $49.

This straightener provides up to 30 minutes’ worth of cordless styling, or longer when you plug in the cable and use it in hybrid mode. Dyson also promises the straightener creates less hair damage compared to other stylers, thanks to a heating system that supposedly regulates the temperature of the plates 100 times per second to ensure the straightener never gets hotter than your set temperature.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ─ $599 (plus free case)

While Dyson has been a go-to pick for many when it comes to vacuums, the high-end brand has also recently developed a huge following for its hair stylers, such as the Airwrap. Dyson’s Supersonic Hair Dryer is another model that’s made the rounds on social media, which now comes with a leather presentation case ($99 RRP) if purchased through Dyson’s Afterpay Day sale.

The Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer is said to suit different hair types, hide flyaways and regulate heat to prevent heat damage and protect your hair’s shine. It also uses Dyson’s V9 digital motor and Air Multiplier technology for fast drying.

The Presentation Case is made from PU leather and contains soft fabric inside to protect your straightener from dust, dents, and scratches. The deal applies to models in either the Copper/Nickel or Iron/Fuschia design.

What’s Afterpay and Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is a bi-annual shopping event where you can score huge discounts from thousands of select brands online and in-store.

Afterpay is an interest-free buy now, pay later service that lets you pay for a product in four installments over six weeks. You will need to provide the first installment at the time of purchase, then fork out the remaining amounts every two weeks until it’s fully paid. You can access Afterpay through its app or website as well as via retailers (online and in-store).

Spending limits apply to new customers. Those who have been using the service for longer may have a higher limit based on their history of paying on time when purchasing through the platform.

About Afterpay & other BNPL services

Please keep in mind that Afterpay and other ‘buy now pay later’ (BNPL) services are technically a form of credit. Failing to make repayments on time will incur late payment fees or other charges, and may impact your credit score. Please read Afterpay’s terms and conditions before signing up.

Please note: BNPL services are NOT covered under the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009. BNPL services are largely unregulated in Australia, meaning consumers have fewer protections under Australian consumer law.

*Prices are taken from Dyson, correct as of March 2022.

Picture credit: mojkc/Shutterstock.com.