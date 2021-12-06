If you’re looking to go big (on a budget) or go home this Christmas, The Good Guys and Appliances Online are slinging some hefty discounts on appliances and electronics, with prices slashed by up to $1,000! Run, don’t walk – Christmas is less than two weeks away!

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals on offer to give you some gifting ideas. Please note that The Good Guys’ ‘Big Deal Days’ sale runs until December 23rd.

Best deals on appliances this Christmas

Here are some of the best deals on appliances and tech from The Good Guys and Appliances Online this silly season.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 8.7-inch Tablet – $199 (save 50)

If you’ve been wanting to gift the kids a tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet is a great intro model (SM-T220NZAAXSA). It features an LCD display with 1340 x 800 resolution, a powerful core processor for fast-moving games, and a better viewing experience, plus a 32GB drive to store all your downloaded apps and games. This model has a front camera and rear camera, 12-hour battery life and wireless and Bluetooth connectivity.

De’Longhi Dedica Pump Espresso Coffee Machine – $243 (save $186)

Give the gift of (or gift yourself) good coffee this Christmas with this De’Longhi coffee machine (EC685BK) which won’t cost you a bunch. This manual machine puts you in charge of your coffee’s transition from bean to cup and features thermoblock technology which heats only the water required to make your cuppa, a portafilter, a steam wand to froth milk, and a double drip tray. This model can take either ground coffee or ESE pods.

BioChef Atlas Slow Juicer – $259 (save $190)

This BioChef juicer (JU-BC-AT-AU-SV) is said to be the perfect option for those who are new to the game. It was designed with minimal parts that lock together nicely, making assembly and cleaning fuss-free. This juicer comes with two juicing screens, to achieve fine or coarse results, and Enzyme Protection Technology (EPT) which uses minimum heat and low friction to extract juice and retain the most nutrients. This model is also compact and can be stored in small cupboards.

Yamaha 5.1Ch Home Theatre Pack – $399 (save $300)

Take your movie nights to the next level with this Yamaha home theatre set-up which features five channels, 3D functionality to give you a movie theatre experience like no other, and analogue audio, HDMI, and digital audio connectivity. This Yamaha home theatre system has a 135W power output and a black exterior.

Ecovacs DEEBOT OZMO 950 Robotic Vacuum – $497 (save $302)

If your mum or significant other is more into functional rather than decorative gifts, then this Ecovacs robot vacuum (OZMO-950) deserves a place under your Christmas tree. It boasts smart laser technology and hard floor and carpet cleaning abilities to automatically clean all surfaces in your home while detecting restricted areas like stairs and balconies. It also has a bagless design with a 430ml dust bin capacity and a three-hour runtime. This model weighs just 5.7kg.

Hisense 8kg Heat Pump Dryer – $777 (save $302)

It’s not often you can find a clothes dryer for under $1,000, but this Hisense heat pump model (HDGA80H) is up for grabs at The Good Guys for $777. It has an 8kg capacity and can service households of three or four people. This model also boasts an eight-star energy efficiency rating, a delayed start function and 14 drying programs, including modes for bedding, delicates, and anti-crease programs. Heat pump dryers don’t need to be vented outside and are ideal for renters.

Samsung 10kg Top Load Washer – $945 (save $204)

If you’re looking to upgrade your washing machine to keep up with the hectic loads of laundry of your family, then you can’t beat this Samsung 10kg top load washing machine (WA10J7750GW1). This model features a whopping 11 washing programs, including Heavy Duty and Baby Care, as well as water-saving modes and Tub Clean to keep your machine clean and running smoothly. It has a 2.5-star energy rating and a 3.5-star WELS water rating.

Hitachi 65-inch 4K UHD Android QLED TV – $995 (save $300)

This Hitachi 65-inch smart TV (65QLEDSM20) features 4K upscaling capacities with a 3840 x 2160-pixel screen resolution and Quantum Dot technology which improves on-screen colours, blacks and contrasts to make your content look more refined and real. It also has built-in Wi-Fi and apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, as well as other Google Store streaming apps and Google Assistant for voice control.

Dimplex 4.5KW Portable Air Conditioner With Dehumidifier – $996 (save $303)

This Dimplex portable AC model (DCP16C) can cool rooms up to 33m² and comes with a side-positioned exhaust hose for minimal impact on your home décor. It features a soft-touch control panel, a dehumidifying function to reduce humidity in the room, a 24-hour timer with sleep mode and a self-evaporative system that requires no drip tray or a drainage hose. A window kit suitable for sash and sliding windows is included.

Teka 545L Four-Door Refrigerator (Black Stainless Steel) – $1,401 (save $1,098)

This Teka four-dour fridge (T4DF545BX) is a whopping $1,000 off the original retail price of $2,499 and features a sleek interface with an LED E-control pad display with Vacation Mode, as well as rapid freezing and cooling functions and a frost-free interior. It features a mark-proof black stainless steel finish and has no ice dispenser. Teka is a German manufacturer of kitchen products and appliances.

Does The Good Guys have a price match guarantee?

Yes, The Good Guys says it monitors competitor and market prices daily to offer competitive pricing, however, don’t be afraid to negotiate if you feel like you could be getting a better deal. Remember that if you don’t ask, you don’t get!

The Good Guys also offers the Concierge 30-Day Price Guarantee (this applies to products with Gold Service Extras) whereby if you notice that the price of your product has dropped at The Good Guys or an approved competitor by more than $5 within 30 days of purchase, you’ll get 120% of the difference as a store credit.

