Are Kmart clothes dryers any good? Review

Fact Checked

As if Kmart didn’t already have everything, the budget department store now sells whitegoods under the Anko brand online − including clothes dryers! But, are they worth it or a waste of money? Here’s our expert review of Kmart’s clothes dryers below and how they compare to other budget buys from Kogan and ALDI.

Please note: Kmart clothes dryers are available for purchase exclusively online in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania (subject to availability). Kmart’s appliances come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart clothes dryers review

Kmart only sells vented clothes dryers under the Anko brand. The range has easy-to-use features and basic functionalities but may be more suited to smaller jobs and households of two or three people, rather than large families and big laundry loads. Kmart currently only sells two clothes dryer models:

Kmart 4.5kg Vented Dryer: $249 RRP*

Kmart 7kg Vented Dryer: $349 RRP*

Kmart 4.5kg Vented Dryer − $249 RRP*

This compact 4.5kg vented dryer comes with only three drying options (air dry, heat dry & cooldown), and a variable heating selector. It also features adjustable legs for easier placement on your benchtop and a reversible control panel. It can also be wall-mounted to maximise your floor space. This model is designed with an exterior white finish and stainless-steel inner drum. It has a two-star energy efficiency rating and retails for just $249.

Kmart 7kg Vented Dryer − $349 RRP*

Compact in size and easy-to-use features, this Anko dryer is perfect for smaller laundry rooms with little space or apartments. It features four drying programs including cotton extra dry, cotton standard dry, synthetics extra dry and synthetics standard dry. There’s also an anti-crease mode, delay function, auto power-off, a safety thermostat heater and ‘error’ alarm. This model is designed with an exterior white finish, stainless-steel inner drum and removable lint filter. It retails for $349 and has a two-star energy efficiency rating.

Our verdict: “Kmart clothes dryers aren’t built for big jobs and may be more suitable for smaller households with limited laundry space,” said Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“If you’re looking for a dryer that will tackle big loads with ease, including blankets and sheets, then it may be worth shopping elsewhere.”

Kmart clothes dryers vs Kogan clothes dryers

Kogan clothes dryers beat Kmart’s range on all fronts, including features, drying programs (including functions to dry winter blankets on high heat), heat settings, and energy efficiency. However, Kmart’s models are slightly cheaper, although remember the old adage: cheap appliances are rarely good and good appliances are rarely cheap. Kogan dryers also come with a 12-month warranty.

Here’s a quick comparison of a Kmart dryer vs a Kogan dryer.

Kmart 4.5kg Vented Dryer Kogan 4.5kg Vented Dryer Drying modes 3 3 Heat settings Variable heating selector Intelligent humidity sensor turns dryer off when clothes are dry Anti-crease function No Yes Safety switch & child lock Not specified Not specified Price $249 $279

General guide only

Kmart clothes dryers vs ALDI clothes dryers

ALDI has previously sold a comparable 5kg Stirling vented dryer in Special Buys for $199, and while it may offer more drying programs and functions, than Kmart’s 4.5kg vented model – it’s not necessarily a good buy (if online reviews are anything to go by), so it’s best to err on the side of caution and compare other budget brands.

Here’s a quick comparison of a Kmart dryer vs an ALDI dryer.

Kmart 4.5kg Vented Dryer Stirling 5kg Vented Dryer Drying modes 3 6 Heat settings Variable heating selector Auto sensor Anti-crease function No No Safety switch & child lock Not specified Not specified Price $249 $199

General guide only

Looking for more Kmart product reviews?

Are Kmart’s clothes dryers any good?

If you’re looking for easy-to-use controls and basic functionality, then a Kmart dryer might be worth it, although keep in mind the department store’s models have limited capacity and probably can’t handle big laundry jobs well. Kmart is often rated highly for value for money and ease of use in most consumer ratings of small appliances, but the jury (consumers) is still out on whether it does whitegoods well. Most Kmart appliances are sold under the official brand name Anko, although there are also some generic branded products with no brand name.

Compare Clothes Dryers