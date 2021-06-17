Kmart slashes prices on over 500 items & cult products

Advertisement

Kmart has launched a mega sale, permanently slashing the price of over 500 products across homewares, apparel, and toys.

The retailer’s ‘price drop’ campaign includes cult favourites like the Kmart Pie Maker, now only $20 (was $27). The appliance is a fan favourite among bargain hunters and home cooks alike and even has its own Facebook group dedicated to sharing recipes and hacks.

Also on sale is the Kmart Sausage Roll Maker for $20 (was $27), the Kmart Toaster 2-Slice Toaster for $7, plus multiple appliances also on sale for under $10. Sounds like a party! Shoppers can head in-store or online to take advantage of those snazzy buys.

Other standout deals include:

1.7L Cordless Kettle − $7 (was $7.50)

This BPA-free multi-directional cordless kettle features an on/off indicator light, external water level indicator and overheat protection, making it super convenient to use.

Sandwich Maker − $7 (was $7.50)

Nail all your sandwiches with ease with this cheap and cheerful sandwich maker. It comes with non-stick plates, a ‘ready’ and ‘power on’ indicator light, and can fit two sandwiches. It stands upright for easy storage.

Bluetooth Speaker Bzoom − $29 (was $49)

This Bluetooth speaker can play your favourite songs anywhere you go, whether you’re indoors or outdoors, with up to six hours of playtime. It’s also claimed to be dustproof and splashproof, plus comes with USB charging and a rechargeable battery.

Bluetooth Headphone With Wireless Charge − $39 (was $45)

You can blast your music non-stop for up to 10 hours with these Bluetooth headphones with a wireless charge base. There’s also a call and answer function and a built-in microphone.

4K Digital Action Camera − $59 (was $69)

You can capture memories and dive deep into your next adventure with this action camera with 4K video and waterproof housing. It features modes including video, photo, slow motion and playback.

10-inch Selfie Ring Light − $35 (was $39)

Get the perfect lighting for your selfies and videos with this USB-powered selfie ring light pack. It comes with a 360° rotatable ring light head, silver reflective screen, and wireless Bluetooth remote to control your phone for taking pics.

2-Storey Cubby House & Slide (online only) − $249 (was $399)

Give the kids the gift of hours of entertainment and fun with this cubby house that features a roomy lookout deck and slide.

Picture credits: Shutterstock.com.