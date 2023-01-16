Dodo has currently switched off market offer plans to new customers in QLD and SA. We will do our best to keep the details on this page up to date as new information becomes available. Please treat information below as historical only, and check plan details/availability directly with Dodo.

In this comparison, we’re examining Dodo and Kogan Energy’s prices, features and overall value to see who comes out on top in each state. This way you can review what’s on offer, as well as make an informed decision that suits your household’s needs.

Two companies that are better known for being in the telco and online retail space are also powering homes right across Australia. That’s right, Dodo and Kogan Energy are two of many electricity retailers fighting for customers along the eastern seaboard, which is why we’ve placed both of these brands under the microscope. See how these retailers compare on price and features across New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia below.

Dodo vs Kogan Energy – Cheapest Deals

Here are the cheapest published deals on our database for Dodo and Kogan Energy in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland and South Australia. Please be advised that the pricing of these plans factor in any conditional discounts that may be available.

Which provider is cheaper in NSW; Dodo or Kogan Energy?

While Dodo does work out cheaper in this price comparison, Kogan Energy still packs plenty of value. See how Kogan Energy and Dodo compare to other retailers with our electricity comparison of costs for NSW.

Here are the Dodo and Kogan Energy plans on our database for NSW. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in Victoria; Dodo or Kogan Energy?

In this case, we see Dodo has outmatched Kogan Energy on price for Victoria. Find out how Dodo and Kogan Energy compare to other electricity providers with our Victorian energy cost comparison report.

Here are the Dodo and Kogan Energy plans on our database for VIC. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Citipower energy network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in SEQ; Dodo or Kogan Energy?

Kogan Energy and Dodo are neck and neck for price at the moment, however it is important to note that these are both retailer’s standing/default offers. Remember to use our cost comparison report for south-east Queensland to find out how these two stack up to several other providers.

Here are the Dodo and Kogan Energy plans on our database for SEQ. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Which provider is cheaper in SA; Dodo or Kogan Energy?

In this price comparison, we see that Dodo just beats out Kogan Energy down South. Compare these two retailers to several others with our latest SA electricity cost comparison report.

Here are the Dodo and Kogan Energy plans on our database for SA. This table includes products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

About Dodo

You may remember Dodo as that famous bird with the catchy slogan ‘internet that flies’. Nowadays, Dodo has its nest in energy as well as telco, offering a range of deals for customers who bundle their services. Plans are generally very basic, but in a good way, as there are no confusing discounts, as the retailer tends to just focus on its rates. Some key features include:

Variable rate plans with no fixed contracts or exit fees

Moderate feed-in tariffs available for solar customers

Retails natural gas in NSW and VIC with incentives for bundling with electricity plans

About Kogan Energy

Online retail giant, Kogan, is another company that has diversified into the energy space, operating in NSW, VIC, SEQ and SA. Like Dodo, Kogan Energy steers clear of discounts and incentives, instead promoting plans that are price competitive with ‘simple’ low rates. Other notable features include:

App available that allows customers to pay bills, monitor energy usage and more

Largely an online business with no paper billing

Customers must pay by BPAY, credit card or direct debit

Which energy provider should I sign up to?

While Dodo and Kogan Energy both state their claim as no-nonsense providers, it’ll often come down to what you’re most comfortable with. For example, if you’re after a company with an online business model and a handy app, then Kogan Energy may be ticking all the right boxes. But, if you’re not too fussed about the digital side of things, then Dodo could be your go-to choice.

In terms of price, there isn’t much in it with these two brands, which is why looking at all features of a plan is important. Rest assure you can compare your options from many more electricity providers by following the link below.

Image credit: jaboo2foto/Shutterstock.com