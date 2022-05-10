How to get free electricity everyday with GloBird Energy

Aussie-owned provider GloBird Energy is giving Victorians two hours of free electricity everyday as part of its latest ‘Free Lunch’ product.

Between the hours of noon and 2pm each day, residential customers with an eligible smart meter will be charged an electricity usage rate of $0, regardless of their tariff type.

Free Lunch aims to reward Victorian households for using power when renewables make up a considerable mix of grid electricity, John McCluskey, GloBird Energy’s Executive Manager, told Canstar Blue.

“We’ve noticed that there is an abundance of solar being pumped into the grid around this time most days, and that means energy prices are generally lower then,” he said.

“So, we thought it might be nice to pass on that benefit to customers.”

Not only will consumers pocket savings off their energy costs, they’ll also be doing their bit for the planet, Mr McCluskey added.

“Interestingly, this means using lots of power at this time is actually good for the environment because the power is more likely to be from a renewable source, whereas energy later in the day tends to come from more traditional generation.

“We are hoping people can take advantage and pre-heat their house, or run appliances like the dishwasher, washing machine, or oven during the free period. They can cut their bills, be super relaxed about usage, and guilt free about the environment.”

What is GloBird Energy’s Free Lunch deal?

GloBird Energy’s Free Lunch is an electricity plan that has fixed time periods for peak and off-peak usage regardless of the tariff type. The off-peak period is from 12pm to 2pm, where customers can use power for free each day. It also offers a small discount for paying bills by direct debit and comes with no contract terms or exit fees.

Households on a single rate tariff will be billed at two rates – $0 for energy use from 12-2pm and billed at the quoted usage rate for all other times. For households connected to a time of use tariff, peak and off-peak periods will change to the above, meaning the off-peak time will become shorter.

See GloBird Energy’s website for more details.

GloBird Energy Prices Victoria

See a range of other deals on offer from GloBird Energy in Victoria below.

Here are the GloBird Energy plans on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from a referral partner†. Costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Is GloBird Energy a good choice for Victorians?

Known for its generally competitive rates, GloBird Energy is an Australian-owned power company that’s based in Melbourne. Aussie bill-payers gave GloBird Energy 5 out of 5 stars for overall satisfaction in Canstar Blue’s latest Electricity and Gas (Dual Fuel) customer ratings report. On top of this, GloBird took out Canstar Blue’s Outstanding Value Award in VIC, NSW and SA in 2021, and was crowned Victoria’s Best-Rated Natural Gas Supplier in 2021.

At the time of publication, GloBird Energy holds very competitive electricity rates on most of its plans in Melbourne on the Citipower network. However, it’s a different story in New South Sales, Queensland and South Australia, where GloBird recently increased its prices for new customers, largely due to soaring wholesale electricity costs that have rocked the industry of late.

Image credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com, GloBird Energy