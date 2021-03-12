Advertisement

Tomorrow, 20 Bethesda-published games will join the Xbox Game Pass, after Microsoft (the owners of Xbox) acquired the rights to Bethesda and all of its properties. This includes The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Fallout 4 and Doom Eternal, along with 17 others. These Bethesda-published games are available at no extra charge on Microsoft’s game streaming service Game Pass.

Game Pass was already an incredibly good deal – but with some of these huge Bethesda games now included, it’s an even better offer for gamers.

Bethesda joins Xbox: All 20 new Bethesda games on Game Pass

Here’s a list of all the Bethesda games that will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass. These games will be offered across the Xbox Game Pass, the Game Pass for PC and the Game Pass Ultimate; so whether you have a PC, Xbox or both, you’ll be able to play following titles as a part of Xbox’s subscription service (except for Fallout: New Vegas, which is only available on the Xbox Game Pass and not on the Game Pass for PC):

Dishonored Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

DOOM

DOOM II

DOOM 3

DOOM 64

DOOM Eternal

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Prey

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein: Young Blood

There’s a lot of amazing games on this list, although some titles are noticeably absent, such as Wolfenstein: The New Colossus, DOOM (2016), and The Evil Within 2. Time will tell whether or not these games are added to the Game Pass in the future.

Game Pass already had an extensive library of titles before these Bethesda games made their way to Microsoft’s subscription service, such as The Witcher 3 (Xbox only), Resident Evil 7 (Xbox and PC) and Minecraft (Bedrock Edition, Xbox only). If you’re interested in picking up the Game Pass, Game Pass for PC or Game Pass Ultimate, you can click the link below to be taken over to the Xbox store.

Shop Online with Xbox^

Xbox users with Game Passor Game Pass Ultimate also get access to EA Play, which includes titles such as A Way Out, Battlefield V and the Mass Effect series. Xbox Game Pass members also save 20% when they purchase games that are in the Game Pass library, and can get up to 10% off add-ons.

Playing lots of games? Get a fast internet plan

If you’re a lover of video games, there’s one thing you simply cannot go without, whether you play on PC, Xbox, Nintendo or PlayStation: a fast internet connection. Even if you play more offline than online games, you’ll need a fast internet connection to get updates done quickly, install new games and install add-ons.

Below you’ll find a selection of NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans, which are fast enough for casual internet users who expect video game downloads to be quick.