Logitech announces the colourful G733 Wireless Gaming Headset

Working from home – or at least spending more time online? With so much time spent at your desk, there’s plenty of reasons to get gear that’s high quality and that you like – and now you can add your favourite colour to the mix. Logitech has announced some really awesome PC gear for anybody looking to add some colour to their setups.

Logitech has revealed a new gaming headset, the G733 Wireless Gaming Headset, a colourful and very nice looking accessory with an integrated microphone. The G733 comes in four colours, and to celebrate the launch of the headset, Logitech has also added some colour to the mix with some of its other peripherals, including the G305 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, along with the G203 and G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard, all fitting into what Logitech calls “The Colour Collection”.

Logitech G733 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset: Key specifications

Included with an integrated microphone, LEDs and a focus on customisation, the G733’s biggest pull is its aesthetic – and what aesthetic you want from it. Available in four finishes: Black, White, Lilac or Blue, the headset has a lot to love, and with the option to complement with head straps and microphone caps, you can customise this piece of kit to your liking.

The headset itself isn’t too heavy and only weighs in at about 278 grams. It’s compatible with Logitech G HUB software, which means you can sync up the lighting in it to any other potential Logitech devices you have, and control the lighting as such.

It has a rechargeable battery, but you could plug a USB-C charging cable into it to use it as you go. The microphone is detachable, and there’s a rechargeable battery inside that can last up to 29 hours with no lighting, and 20 hours with the default lighting.

The G733 Wireless Gaming Headset costs $299.95 here in Australia, with retailers to be announced and sold directly through Logitech’s website. You can pick up microphone covers for $19.95 and headset straps $19.95 separately.

The Logitech Colour Collection

To couple to the launch of the G733, Logitech is rolling out some colourful additions to its catalogue of computer peripherals, and you don’t have to be a gamer to appreciate the designs. Coming with the G733 will be vibrant remixes of existing Logitech technology – notably the G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard, the Logitech G305 Gaming Mouse, and the Logitech G203 LIGHTSPEED Gaming Mouse.

The G915 Wireless Keyboard will be available in either black or white, with RGB lighting so you can choose your own colours. The G203 Gaming Mouse will be available in Black, White, Blue and Lilac, as will the G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse. If you’re after some high quality home technology, you could do worse than a Logitech setup, and you don’t have to be a gamer to get the most from the Colour Collection.

With many Australians now spending a lot more time in the home, it makes sense that you’d want to ramp up the colour of your space. PC peripherals typically stick to the same black and white aesthetics, so it’s great to see some more variety being added to the mix.

The Colour Collection, including the G733 headset, is expected to go on sale in October, with retailers still to be announced. You will be able to buy these devices directly through the Logitech website. The G733 headset will be available for $299.95, the G915 TKL Gaming Keyboard will be available for $379.95, the G305 Mouse will be available for $99.95 and the G203 Mouse will be available for $69.95.

Images: Logitech