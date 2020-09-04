Mafia: Definitive Edition new features, release date & more

Mafia: Definitive Edition is set for release on September 25, with this fresh-face title delivering an expanded remake inspired by the legendary 2002 open-world game ‘Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven’.

Mafia: Definitive Edition combines the traditional elements of the original with stunning 4K visuals and modernised gameplay mechanics to gift players with a classic game revamped for modern times.

The original 2002 Mafia game broke ground for its detailed storytelling and in-depth character development, as it pioneered the way for cinematic-heavy games. Look below for Mafia: Definitive Edition’s official story trailer!

New Features and Bundles

Along with the storyline is a dynamic soundscape and original score reflecting organised crime in 1930s America, as the classic Mafia title has been given a beautiful renovation to provide gamers with movie-like cutscenes, expanded character development and smooth, 4K-capable gameplay.

Mafia: Definitive Edition seamlessly recaptures the very best elements of the original with major visual and gameplay improvements to help fulfil the game’s potential and make it next-gen ready. Improvements include an increased map size for more exploring and room for the new added content in the remake.

The addition of motorcycles is also making its way into Mafia: Definitive Edition as they’ll be available as a new vehicle choice, with full types and upgrades yet to be released. With this and much more improvements being featured in the Mafia: Definitive Edition it seems as if developers have capitalised on the remake with strategic improvements across the board to deliver an even better game than the original.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is available separately or apart of the Mafia: Trilogy set, a collection which includes all three instalments of Mafia, showcasing different eras of organised crime in America. Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition are already now available to play in the Trilogy bundle as they are remastered versions, with Mafia: Definitive Edition being the only remake – with gamers clearly most hyped to play the upgraded version of Mafia 1.

Story Mode

Get a glimpse into the life of a gangster during the Prohibition era as you walk the shoes of ex-taxi driver turned mobster, Tommy Angelo, with the voice and likeness of Tommy portrayed by Italian-Australian actor, Andrew Bongiorno.

The city of Lost Heaven has been deeply affected by The Great Depression, with the recent prohibition laws in America showing profitable opportunities for mobsters. The Morello and Salieri crime families battle for control over the diminishing city, as you will work under Don Salieri and undertake a diverse range of jobs as you progress your way through the mafia ranks.

Developers Hangar 13 are taking full advantage of modern technology with this remake of the original as new motion capture footage and audio was used for the game’s cinematics. Expect to see a lot of new faces and dialogue in Mafia: Definitive Edition with none of the original actors coming back to reprise their roles.

Is it worth it?

While some have criticised the earlier games that have been released in the Mafia: Trilogy this year, it’s evident that Mafia: Definitive Edition is the flagship title everyone has been waiting for. Developers have effectively reshaped this 2002 classic for modern times with balanced improvements across the board to create a cinematic gaming masterpiece.

With 4K visuals and enhanced, smoother gameplay for a more immersive experience, Mafia: Definitive Edition truly is a blast from the past and will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Mafia: Definitive Edition is out September 25 and available at all participating stores!

Game Release Date: September 25, 2020

Available on: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC

RRP: $69.95

Photo credits: mafiagame.com, playstation.com, microsoft.com, ign.com