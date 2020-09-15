Telstra has announced a unique plan to get Xbox Series X consoles into the hands of keen gamers – a treasure hunt, which will have you thinking about 10 Telstra riddles in the “X Marks the Spot” promotion.

The virtual treasure hunt includes 10 Xbox Series X consoles, hidden in 10 different locations across the internet, and is open to all Aussies. If you’re one of the first Aussies to figure out one of the 10 clues, you can get your hands on an Xbox All Access package, including a Series X console and a 24-month membership to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

You’ll have to be quick though! There’s only 10 consoles up for grabs, so bring your puzzle-solving skills together and get to thinking!

What are the clues?

You can find the clues on Telstra’s website, and also listed below:

Messy slurp without first rinsing gets us rewards

The first awestruck, fierce legends before ten amateurs led to a different competition

We’ve come a long way since Emily Valentine tied up her boots

Running out of time to master Call Me Maybe on Just Dance

What is that place which cradles the iron, born of the forge. After tired and tried days on the battlefield? My axe rests there

The dandy dropped 500 to shout us a writing tool, but he’s still a great boss among the birds

Learning to fly is hard, but we’ve been looking into it, and you’ll never hear us say you shouldn’t get involved

Broccoli mixed with football to focus on the task at hand

Sounds like 100 takers in this seafaring game

Navigating initially north by north, a simple changing service

Once you think you’ve figured out one or more of the clues, you can head over to the Telstra website here and enter in your answer. You’ll need to submit your answer as the associated website URL of the page where you think the virtual Xbox is located, and each hint will be revealed as they’re worked out.

The treasure hunt will end when all the clues are figured out. Make sure when you’re submitting your answer you list both the website address, and the number of clue you’re answering!

Interested in Xbox All Access? Pick up a Telstra NBN plan

If you’re excited for the next generation of Xbox consoles, and if you’re interested in picking one up on Telstra’s XBox All Access, you’ll need to be an existing Telstra customer on a postpaid mobile or fixed broadband plan.

Xbox All Access includes both an Xbox console and the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, giving you access to over 100 games in a subscription service-like model, paying off both with a 24-month plan to Telstra, while also giving you online play bundled in – a great package to add to your Telstra broadband plan. If you’d like to see what Telstra offers NBN-wise, see the table below.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra NBN plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider.

Should I pick up an Xbox from Telstra?

Xbox has one of the best deals in gaming right now with its Games Pass, and Xbox All Access from Telstra is no joke – being able to pay off a console and the Game Pass Ultimate in monthly installments over 24 months isn’t a small deal. The Game Pass Ultimate gives you access to both Xbox online multiplayer and over 100 games, ready for download and play at any time. Xbox Games Studio games will also become available on the Games Pass the same day as their international releases.

The Xbox Series X and the Series S are the new generation of Xbox consoles, with the Series X being a powerful, 4K-capable console, and the Series S being an affordable alternative. The consoles will become available in Australia on November 10, with Telstra’s 24-month Xbox All Access pricing below:

Xbox Series X: $46 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,106

$46 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $1,106 Xbox Series S: $33 per month for 24 months, minimum cost $792

Going with Telstra also has its own perks. Ordering the Series X will get you 30,000 Telstra PlusPoints, and the Series S will get you 20,000 Telstra Plus Points, perfect for spending on tech such as phones, controllers or even drones through the telco’s Plus rewards program.

On top of this, signing up for a Telstra NBN plan will also get you three months of standard BINGE access, to be redeemed by January 18. There’s no connection fee on Telstra NBN when you buy online, and you can get a Telstra Smart Modem and a phone line connected. If you’d like to compare Telstra to the market, see the table below.