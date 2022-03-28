ALDI is bringing back its cult favourite Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur as part of its upcoming Specials Buys from Wednesday, 30 March.

The Easter-inspired gin will be on sale for $19.99 for a 500ml bottle, in select stores around NSW, ACT, VIC, and WA. Sweet tooths in QLD and SA will need to find another way to get into the festive spirit due to licensing restrictions.

The limited-edition drink is said to be infused with nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger for the same rich, fruity taste of hot cross buns… in a glass.

“After becoming an instant favourite with our customers when it was introduced last year, we’re very excited to be bringing back our limited-edition Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur for Easter again in 2022!” said ALDI Spirits and Beer Buying Director, Paul Handley.

“Enjoy it on the rocks, over ice, or with a dash of soda. Like hot cross buns though, it’s not sticking around forever so eager customers should pick up their bottle soon.”

Aussies planning on grabbing a bottle better hop to it, with the gin only available in-stores for a limited time only (or until stocks last). ALDI will also be selling regular hot cross buns as well as other goodies including an Easter Cupcake Kit, Easter Plaster Painting Kit, Breakfast Set With Milk Chocolate Eggs, and an Easter Hunting Basket.

Supermarket Coles has already dished up Vegemite and jalapeño-flavoured hot cross buns to spice up Easter this year.

