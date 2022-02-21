ALDI launches first-ever pizza vending machine in one store only

Welcome to the future. ALDI has just launched a first-of-its-kind (in Australia) robotic pizza vending machine dubbed a ‘Pizzabot’ at its Corner Store in North Sydney.

The nifty robot machine can cook up a gourmet woodfired pizza in just two minutes. This equates to 17 pizzas an hour or 450 pizzas per day! The Pizzabot currently offers two flavours − Pepperoni and Italiana – both available from $8.99.

The snazzy robotic pizza vending machine was created in partnership with Bondi start-up Placer Robotics and features a glass front, so you can eagerly watch your pizza being cooked and packaged.

The Pizzabot was the first machine of this kind to be designed and manufactured in Australia and is currently exclusive to the Corner Store in North Sydney as part of a trial. There are no immediate plans to roll out the machine to standard ALDI stores.

If you’re wondering whether the Pizzabot is smart enough to make the pizzas from scratch − no. Instead, it uses handmade and partially cooked bases topped with local ingredients that are chilled in the machine’s precision temperature controller ready to be cooked on demand.

Founder and Managing Director of Pizzabot, Matt Lipski, said: “To ensure we’re bringing restaurant-quality gourmet pizzas to the ALDI Corner Store customers, we use the freshest, highest quality ingredients – including buffalo mozzarella, fresh basil, gourmet salami and 48-hour rise dough. Our custom oven, which reaches temperatures as high as a woodfired oven with digital precision, guarantees the perfect crispness, taste, and look of each slice, every time.”

“Our vision was to give time-poor consumers restaurant-grade pizza that is quick, delicious, healthy, and affordable.”

The Pizzabot is a trial, and exclusively available in ALDI Corner Store, North Sydney for a limited time.

