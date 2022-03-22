Where you can get Cadbury’s new Caramilk chocolate

Cadbury has pulled out the big guns for Easter to bring shoppers a much-awaited treat − the Caramilk Breakaway block!

Combining two of the most iconic chocolates − Caramilk and Breakaway – the new treat is described as ‘layers of light crispy wafer and caramelised white chocolate’. It has already generated a ton of interest with nearly two thousand fans expressing their excitement on social media.

“My dream come true,” one Facebook user commented.

“Something we need for a sneaky office snack,” another said.

Some Tik Tok users have already found ingenious ways to enjoy the new treat, including melting it down to dip in pretzels, creating a Caramilk cocktail, putting it in brownies, and even using it as a filling for a hot cross bun toastie.



Caramilk Breakaway will be available in 180g blocks for $5 from Woolworths and Coles.

Other products available in the Caramilk range include a Caramilk Mousse Cake, Caramilk Easter chocolates, and Caramilk chocolate cooking chips.