With all Christmas and New Year’s celebrations all wrapped up, major supermarkets Coles and Woolworths have now turned their attention to Easter – kicking off with the launch of two new hot cross bun flavours – one of which has an unusual Aussies twist.

Ok, enough teasing. We’re talking about Vegemite and cheese hot cross buns, now available at Coles in a four-pack for $3.50. The supermarket has partnered with Bega Cheese Limited for the new ‘mitey’ take on the traditional bun – giving Aussies a sweet and savoury combination to try this Easter (for those who dare). The new flavoured buns are infused with Vegemite and parmesan and finished with a cheese topping.

Woolworths also wasted no time getting into the Easter spirit with limited-edition Caramilk hot cross buns. The Cadbury buns are made with buttery brioche and Caramilk chips and are available in a four-pack for $4.50. This year, Woolies is also offering Cadbury milk chocolate hot cross buns.

Woolworths Commercial Director of Barkery, Jason McQuaid, said:

“Our indulgent flavours are also highly anticipated, and what could arguably be our most exciting flavour yet is the hot cross buns made with Cadbury Caramilk chips. We’re expecting these limited-edition buns to be in high demand from customers and encourage them to get in early if they want to try them.

“Hot cross buns are incredibly popular this time of year; last year we sold more than 2 million individual hot cross buns the first week they were on sale…”

What are some other hot cross bun flavours available?

Besides the traditional fruit buns, Coles is also offering chocolate, salted caramel, apple and cinnamon, and sticky date and butterscotch flavours, as well as gluten-free and fruit-free options.

Woolworths’ traditional range also includes fruitless, fruit and mini-sized buns, along with apple and cinnamon hot cross buns made with 100% Australian sourced Pink Lady apples.

ALDI also typically sells a selection of different hot cross bun flavours, depending on seasonality.

A Canstar Blue survey revealed the majority of Aussies (59%) prefer traditional fruit hot cross buns, while 20% typically opt for a chocolate flavour and 9% go fruitless.

