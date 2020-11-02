Advertisement

In news that’s set to stir up the Aussie mobile market, Optus has not only announced plans to acquire leading smaller telco Amaysim, but will also launch another all-new digital-only mobile brand.

Optus is clearly focused on expanding its influence in the MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) sphere, which covers small telcos that operate on the Telstra, Optus or Vodafone mobile networks. Alongside acquiring Amaysim’s existing customers, Optus is also preparing to unveil Gomo, its new online-only low-cost mobile service.

“Optus has been rated Australia’s strongest brand, and is competing well in the market, but we have not had any sub brands competing in the growing MVNO segment of the market,” said Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin.

“That’s why we are so excited to extend our reach and appeal by adding Australia’s largest and most successful MVNO brand, Amaysim, and a new digital brand, Gomo, to our line-up.”

Optus to buy Amaysim in $250 million deal

Optus has confirmed that it has entered into a purchase agreement with Amaysim that will see the bigger brand take over the prepaid provider’s mobile operations in a massive $250 million sale. The deal is still subject to shareholder approval, with the acquisition likely to be official after the next Amaysim Extraordinary General Meeting in January 2021.

“We are delighted to announce the proposed sale of Amaysim’s mobile business to our long-term strategic wholesale partner, Optus,” said Amaysim CEO and founder Peter O’Connell.

“Amaysim has a first-class team that cares for its customers which Optus has recognised through this acquisition. We believe Optus, with its deep knowledge of our operations, is well-placed to look after our customers and take the growth of the business to the next level.”

As Australia’s fourth-largest mobile provider, Amaysim comes with a solid ten-year reputation and a customer base of more than one million subscribers. The brand already operates on Optus’ 3G and 4G mobile networks, so an Optus acquisition doesn’t necessarily mean huge changes just yet for Amaysim customers.

Optus confirms that it plans to keep the Amaysim brand ‘intact’, and will operate the smaller telco as a standalone service catering to the prepaid SIM-only market. It’s likely the new Amaysim will function similarly to the now-defunct Virgin Mobile, which was owned by Optus until the brand was phased out in 2018.

Amaysim offers a competitive range of prepaid bring-your-own-phone plans, which are currently available with bonus data and a hefty discount for your first recharge (offer available through to December 31, 2020).

Coming soon: Gomo, Optus’ digital low-price spin-off

In addition to its industry-changing Amaysim deal, Optus has also confirmed it will soon a launch a new digital-only brand, Gomo.

Gomo will target value-conscious customers looking for a fuss-free mobile option. Based on existing Gomo services operated by Singtel throughout Asia, the new brand will run alongside Optus and offer both 4G and 5G network coverage to subscribers.

Optus is positioning Gomo as a ‘challenger brand’ for customers who prefer a digital-only platform. Users will be able to control their account and payments 24/7 from the Gomo app, with simple activation and flexible service.

Optus hasn’t released plan details yet, and it’s unclear as to whether Gomo will operate as a postpaid or prepaid service. The news comes just weeks after newly merged rivals Vodafone & TPG announced the launch of their own new digital MVNO, Felix, which will offer online service with a focus on sustainability.

Like Gomo, Felix will likely be a SIM-only option targeting customers who prioritise price over plan extras. Rumours suggest Felix will offer a single unlimited-data plan priced at $35 per month, although speeds may be capped at 5Mps.

Felix will officially launch later this month, and is set to compete with similar online-first MVNOs such as the Telstra-owned Belong. If you are looking for a SIM-only deal – and don’t want to wait for Gomo or Felix to make the switch – check out our table below to start comparing plans.