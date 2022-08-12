Get a mega Everyday Rewards points payday by going solar with Origin Energy

Have soaring electricity prices got you thinking about installing rooftop solar? Then Origin Energy may just have the deal for you, and one that could slash a few bucks off your grocery bill too!

The utilities giant has teamed up with long-time partner Everyday Rewards to dish out what it claims is its biggest reward yet for new solar customers – a whopping 180,000 Everyday Rewards Points.

Eligible customers who install one of Origin Energy’s solar packages as part of the Power Up with Solar offer before September 30 could earn themselves a mega stash of Everyday Rewards Points – equivalent to $900 that can be put towards a future grocery shop!

Duncan Permezel, Origin Energy’s General Manager of Retail Sales and Marketing, said the new Power Up with Solar offer was intended to help Origin customers who were battling rising energy and grocery bills.

“For customers looking to purchase solar to reduce their energy bills into the future, this is a great way for them to help reduce their household grocery spend at the same time,” he said. “In addition to our broadband offers and our EG fuel discount offer, this is one more way that Origin is helping to provide customers with value and hip pocket relief above and beyond energy.”

With Origin Energy’s broadband offer, customers can save $10 a month on their bills when they bundle their home internet with their home energy plan. With the energy retailer’s EG Fuel Discount offer, Origin customers can earn up to 12c off a litre at the bowser as long as they have the Origin Energy app.

The Power Up with Solar offer is available to householders in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia and the Australian Capital Territory, who live in an area where Origin installs solar.

Householders can choose any size solar-system size under this offer but the offer cannot be used in conjunction with other solar offers, battery bundles or Virtual Power Plants (VPP) offers.

Homeowners will need to have an active membership with Everyday Rewards in order to receive the points under this offer. These will be awarded in a one-off payment to the new Origin customer’s Everyday Rewards account within approximately 45 days after the installation date.

Householders with multiple properties can apply for the Power Up with Solar offer on more than one property if they want to earn additional points.

Homeowners may also be eligible for a solar rebate or concession from their state or territory government but it is best to check the relevant government website for more details.

The Power Up with Solar offer ends on September 30, 2022. Full terms and conditions can be found on the Origin Energy website.

What solar packages does Origin Energy offer?

Origin Energy currently has three solar packages available to households; Advantage, Premium and Premium Plus. Here’s what you can expect from each of these packages if you choose Origin as your solar installer:

Advantage package: JA Solar 390W panels and GoodWe inverter

JA Solar 390W panels and GoodWe inverter Premium package: JA Solar 390W panels and Goodwe inverter

JA Solar 390W panels and Goodwe inverter Premium Plus package: Trina Solar 400W panels and Fronius inverter.

For homeowners looking for an entry-level, no-fuss package, Origin Energy recommends the Advantage package. The Premium package is claimed to be well-suited to larger households, while Premium Plus is spruiked as the ‘top-of-the-line’ solar solution. Origin Energy says on its website that its solar advisors can help potential customers identify the right package for their needs.

Householders who install a solar system through Origin Energy may also be eligible for a boosted feed-in tariff. This is the rate that Origin Energy pays back to customers per kilowatt hour (kWh) of solar energy they send back to the electricity grid.

Origin Energy’s boosted solar feed-in tariffs are available on its Solar Boost and Solar Boost Plus plans. Pricing for the Solar Boost plan can be seen below.

Origin Energy Solar Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

Origin Solar Plans NSW

Origin Solar Plans VIC

Origin Solar Plans QLD

Origin Solar Plans SA

Other ways to earn Everyday Rewards points with Origin Energy

If you’re not in the market for a new solar system but still keen to cash in on some additional Everyday Rewards points, Origin Energy also offers up to 10,000 points (up to 5,000 per fuel type) to customers who sign up to its Everyday Rewards electricity and natural gas offers. With this product bill-payers will receive fixed rates for 12 months, as well as an extra point per $1 spent on their energy bills. Plus, this offer comes with 25 per cent GreenPower included for electricity and 100 per cent green gas for natural gas customers.

To see what you can expect to pay for this or any of Origin Energy’s other electricity plans, check out the table below. Alternatively, you can compare a range of providers in your area for free using our comparison tool.

Origin Energy Electricity Plans

NSW

VIC

QLD

Origin Energy Prices NSW

Origin Energy Prices VIC

Origin Energy Prices QLD

Origin Energy Prices SA

Origin NBN Plans

The table below features selected, published Origin NBN plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a wider range of providers. This table contains products with links to a referral partner.

