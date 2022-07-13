The cost of living crisis strikes again and this time it’s impacting a beloved Aussie icon – the Bunnings snag!

The price for a Bunnings sausage sizzle will increase by $1 − it will go up from $2.50 to $3.50 at stores across Australia from July 23. Onions are still free and drinks still cost $1.50. The change comes as community groups struggle to cover the rising cost of ingredients and supplies for fundraising activities.

It’s the first time Bunnings has increased the price of sausage sizzles in 15 years, citing extensive feedback from community groups who’ve seen a downturn in funds raised as staples like snags, bread, and onions, now cost more to buy.

A spokesperson for the retailer said: “The inflationary environment has certainly meant that many of our community groups have come to us and asked for this change.”

“We understand very much the really important role the humble snag plays in the community’s psyche.

“And undoubtedly any change in price, particularly in the current environment, is something that is going to gather some level of attention.’’

Bunnings says all funds raised will continue to go to local community groups, not-for-profit organisations, and charities. Sausage sizzle fundraisers have been a weekend mainstay at Bunnings for more than 25 years and have raised millions of dollars for charities.

The price hike at Bunnings comes after major supermarkets including Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, and IGA also confirmed another price increase on groceries in the next month.

