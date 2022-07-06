Crème brûlée desserts & Mighty Angus burger return to Macca’s

While the weather gets colder, the menu at McDonald’s is only heating up, starting with an exciting shakeup.

Macca’s is bringing back some favourite bites including the Mighty Angus burger, mozzarella sticks, and crème brûlée desserts.

The Mighty Angus burger, which is back on the menu after an extended break, is stacked with two Aussie beef patties, bacon, cheese, red onion, and the winning combo of chunky tomato salsa and McChicken sauce; served on a soft, gourmet bun.

Another golden oldy back at Macca’s are mozzarella sticks − a delicacy consisting of deep-fried mozzarella cheese, coated in a crispy crumb and served with a chunky tomato relish. Although an American favourite, it’s particularly exciting for Aussie palates who rarely get to see the dish on the menu.

If you’re more of a sweet tooth, then fear not because the fast-food giant has also upped its winter dessert menu by bringing back the crème brûlée Mcflurry and crème brûlée pie – ooh la la!

The crème brûlée pie is just like the classic McDonald’s crispy apple pie but served with a warm filling of sweet caramel and custard. Meanwhile, the crème brûlée McFlurry consists of Macca’s soft serve ice cream drizzled with caramel sauce and sprinkled with sweet and crunchy pie pieces.

Those familiar with the classic apple pie and McFlurry may find a new favourite in these desserts with a little French twist. These fancy crème brûlée desserts were first launched earlier this year.

The items are available now across Australia and via the MyMacca’s app, and McDelivery − but hurry, the options are a special winter menu and available for a limited time only.

