McDonald’s is slinging some seriously cheap menu items (goodbye summer body) − including a cheeseburger, large fries, or a small McCafé drink for FIVE CENTS. Yes, you read that right.

But as with all good things though, there’s a caveat. The offer is available exclusively to new MyMacca’s app users using a Visa card (until October 14) and at participating restaurants nationwide, excluding via McDelivery. Time to put those old email addresses to work (just kidding…not).

For just five cents, new customers signed up to the MyMacca’s app will be able to choose between a cheeseburger, large fries, or a small McCafé beverage, including a coffee or frappé.

Normally, a classic cheeseburger costs about $3.70, and large fries about $3.45, while a small McCafé drink can set you back at about $4.00.

How can you access the deal?

Here’s how to access this sweet Macca’s deal:

Download the MyMacca’s app (available on iOS and Android)

Create an account with your name and details, and log into it

Go to the ‘My Rewards’ tab and find the offer.

The Monopoly Game is also back at McDonald’s until October 20, 2021.