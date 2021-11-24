McDonald’s FINALLY launches a Tim Tam McFlurry!

Aussies have asked for it for YEARS and McDonald’s has finally listened by launching a Tim Tam McFlurry!

The limited-edition Tim Tam McFlurry is available exclusively through Uber Eats from 24 November for one week, and will hit McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on 1 December. It costs $4, but prices will vary across locations. Macca’s latest McFlurry flavour is described as a combination of two Aussie icons in a velvety soft serve with crunchy biscuit pieces and a smooth milk chocolate sauce. Drool…

McDonald’s said the launch of the Tim Tam McFlurry marked the start of the fast-food giant’s biggest summer campaign yet, with new flavour combinations, menu items, and collaborations to be unveiled in the next couple of months.

Marketing Director at McDonald’s Australia , Tim Kenward said: “At Macca’s, we believe great combinations make summer so special, whether that’s sun and surf, friends and family, or Tim Tam and McFlurry.

“We’re so excited to kick-start our summer campaign by introducing one of our most iconic flavour combinations, giving Aussies a delicious dessert to enjoy with loved ones this summer.”

McDonald’s is also still running its  ‘30 days of deals’ promo until the end of November.

