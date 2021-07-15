How to watch the Money in the Bank WWE match

Say what you will about the WWE, but they’re not short on entertainment. Names like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, John Cena and Rick Flair are all household names, with no shortage of heroes and villains in the WWE universe to keep you on the edge of your seats as they wade through elbow drops, hits to the back with folding chairs, and cage matches. And now the latest spectacle from the WWE is almost here, and there’s plenty on the line. But how can wrestling fans watch the ‘Money in the Bank’ match here in Australia? Find out more in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch the WWE Money in the Bank match in Australia?

The Money in the Bank match will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch the Money in the Bank special will be $24.95, with viewers also given access to Kayo until July 23, 2021.

When is the Money in the Bank match?

Coverage of the WWE Money in the Bank match will start at 10am (AEST) on Monday, July 19, 2021, with replays available at 4:30pm and 8:30pm on Monday, July 19, and 12:30am on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Money in the Bank match will be held at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

What is the Money in the Bank match?

One of WWE’s many events outside of its traditional matches and competitions, the Money in the Bank is a once-a-year multi-ladder match, with the objective for participants to climb one of the multiple ladders around the ring to grab a briefcase hanging from the ceiling. That briefcase, in addition to holding a decent amount of prize money, also holds a contract that allows the winner to contend for a world-title at any time of their choosing, making it a very big deal in wrestling circles. And with plenty of big names entering the ring, it’s sure to be a close one.

