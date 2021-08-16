Former world-boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is stepping back into the ring, taking on super welterweight champion Yordenis Ugás. Pacquiao – who is currently 42 years old and last fought back in 2019 – was originally supposed to spar with welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. However, Spence Jr suffered an eye injury, with Ugás filling in for Pacquiao’s return. Ugás currently holds a record of 26-4 record, including 12 KOs, while Pacquiao (62-7-2) no doubt still holds plenty in the tank, with his boxing career lasting over 20 years.

Interested in watching Pacquiao’s return to the ring but just aren’t sure how to catch it in Australia? Find out how to watch the Pacquiao Vs. Ugás fight in this Canstar Blue guide.

Want to watch Pacquiao Vs. Ugás? Pacquiao Vs. Ugás will be available to watch on Kayo through Main Event’s Pay-per-View live-stream. Order Pay Per View

How can I watch the Pacquiao Vs. Ugás fight?

The Pacquiao Vs. Ugás fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Pacquiao take on Ugás will be $49.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until August 26, 2021.

What time does the Pacquiao Vs. Ugás fight start?

Pacquiao and Ugás’ fight will begin at 11am (AEST) on Sunday, August 22, with coverage beginning earlier with the undercard fights and analysis. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, meaning there should be plenty of atmosphere during the fight.

Photo Credit: Main Event