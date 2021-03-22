How to watch the Tszyu Vs. Hogan fight

Aussie boxing is heading back to normal, with another big-name fight about to get underway. Rising star Tim Tszyu (17-0) – son of legendary boxer Kostya Tszyu – looks to take on Brisbane-based fighter Dennis Hogan (28-3-1) in what’s been dubbed the ‘Steel City Showdown’.

Fighting in a world title eliminator – which will clear the winner to fight WBO super-welterweight champion Brian Castano – the bout will take place on March 31, 2021, at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. If you’re not planning on catching the action in person, where can you watch the fight? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

Tune into Kayo’s Pay-Per-View Boxing Kayo is hosting the Tszyu Vs. Hogan boxing match through Main Event Pay-Per-View on March 31, so don’t miss out on the action! Order Pay Per View

How can I watch the Tszyu Vs. Hogan fight?

The Tszyu Vs. Hogan fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Tszyu take on Hogan will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until April 4, 2021.

What time does the Tszyu Vs. Hogan fight start?

Tszyu and Hogan’s fight will begin at 7pm (AEDT) on Wednesday, March 31, with coverage beginning earlier in the afternoon with the undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 6am, 12pm and 6pm (AEDT) on April 1, 2021.

Advertisement

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Vasyl Shulga/shutterstock.com, Main Event