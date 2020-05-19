Best Click Frenzy gadget & tech deals

Advertisement

Looking to splurge on a new gadget or upgrade your tech? Well there’s no better time than now. Australia’s biggest online shopping event − Click Frenzy − is back with some sizzling sales on TVs, laptops, cameras, gaming consoles and other tech and gadgets.

So, what’s the deal?

Some brands and retailers like Dell, Bose, Center Com and the like are offering discounts of up to 70% on selected models and gadgets for a limited time. The Click Frenzy Mayhem event will run until midnight Thursday (May 21), but don’t fret − we’ve tracked down the best deals so you can skip to the checkout and grab a bargain. Happy shopping!

Dell

Dell is offering up 40% off selected home and work laptops, as well as 15% off XPS laptops, with the code FRENZY15. The Dell Click Frenzy sale also includes 20% off selected gaming PCs and monitors.

New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop: $898.99 – $763.99

Inspiron Desktop: $948.99 – $806.99

– Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,599.01 – $1,359

– Inspiron 15 5000 Laptop: $2,399.00 – $1,43

– Dell G5 Gaming Desktop: $1,849.00 -$ 1,572

-$ XPS 13 Laptop (Silver): $1,998.98 – $1,798.98

– Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop: $3,298.99- $2,770

Digi Direct

Digi Direct is offering up to 30% off SanDisk, Hoya and Olympus gear, up to 20% off Manfrotto, Kodak, Lowepro and Peak Design products, and up to 10% off Magmod, Gitzo and more.

Olympus PEN E-PL9 WHITE w.14-42mm EZ: $799- $499.95

Phone Bot

Phone Bot is offering a variety of deals on phone handsets, tablets and accessories including AirPods and Apple watches. Plus, you get a free 100ml bottle of hand sanitiser with every phone purchase over $400.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminium Case: $329 – $299

– Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging: $399- $379

Apple iPhone 8 (64GB): $469 – $429

– Samsung Galaxy Book 2 128GB: $889 –$749

Center Com

Center Com is offering various discounts on Intel products.

Intel Core i3 8100 3.6GHz 8th Gen CPU: $208

Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7Ghz 9th Gen CPU: $395

CHT Solutions

CHT solutions is offering up to 70% off selected brands and models.

Yamaha ATS-1090 Soundbar with Built-in Alexa: $399 – $299

– Yamaha WXA-50 MusicCast 2.1 channel Amplifier with WiFi and Bluetooth: $699 – $499

– CHiQ 58″ 4K UHD LED TV with Android, Netflix, Google Assistant, Dolby Vision: $1,299 – $789

– 65″ Sony Pro Bravia 4K LED UltraHD HDR TV: $1,549 (save $850)

(save $850) Samsung 75″ UHD 4K Smart TV TU8000 Series: $2,559 –$2,075

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

*Prices taken from respective retailers for Click Frenzy sales, ending May 21.