Are Kmart electric blankets any good? Review

Keeping warm and cozy on chilly nights requires a few essentials – hot chocolate (not optional), fluffy socks, and of course a good electric blanket. Kmart seasonally stocks cheap and cheerful heated throws and blankets to help Aussies get through the colder months. But is the budget department store’s range any good? Here’s our expert review.

Please note: Kmart electric blankets are a seasonal buy only, and are only stocked during the colder months.

Kmart electric blankets review

Kmart’s range of electric blankets can be described in two words – simply efficient – with both fitted electric blankets and non-fitted and throw heated blankets available. The main downsides are that none of the models feature dual-zone control and are not machine washable. The range includes the following options:

Anko Fitted Electric Blanket (Single Bed): $25 RRP*

Anko Fitted Electric Blanket (Double Bed): $35 RRP*

Anko Fitted Electric Blanket (King Single Bed): $32 RRP*

Anko Heated Throw (Grey & Charcoal): $39 RRP*

Anko Fitted Electric Blanket (Queen Bed): $45 RRP*

Anko Fleecy Electric Blanket (Queen Bed): $55 RRP*

Anko Fitted Electric Blanket (King Bed): $55 RRP*

Kmart Anko fitted electric blankets review

Kmart offers white fitted blankets for single and king single, double, queen, and king beds with prices ranging from $25 to $55. The fitted range features a single detachable controller, variable heat settings (low, medium & high), an auto-off and 12-hour timer, and electronic overheat protection. All models feature an LED light that illuminates when the blanket is switched on. Kmart’s fitted electric blankets are designed to be used as an under-blanket only. Simply fit the blanket to the bed using the attached skirt, ensuring you secure all corners and that the controller sits at the pillow end. All models come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart Anko fleecy electric blanket review

Kmart’s fitted fleecy electric blanket comes in queen size only (at the time of writing), and features a twin detachable controller, and similar settings to the fitted electric blankets range, including variable heat settings (low, medium & high), an LED indicator light, an auto-off and 12-hour timer, and electronic overheat protection. This model is also designed to be used as an under-blanket. Fit the blanket to the bed using the attached skirt and make sure the controller sits at the pillow end. This model costs $55.

Kmart Anko heated throws review

Kmart’s heated throws are designed to be used as over-blankets only and feature a detachable controller, variable heat settings from 0-9 (with 9 being the highest heat setting), a 12-hour timer, and overheat protection. Kmart’s heated throws are not to be placed under pillows or mattresses. Make sure to read the instructions before use. They retail for $39.

Our verdict: “Kmart’s electric blankets are decently sized, soft, and lightweight which are all the hallmarks of a good heated blanket, although they don’t feature dual-zone control” says Canstar Blue’s Home & Lifestyle Editor Megan Birot.

“Most models also heat up quickly and come with variable heat settings and auto-switch protections for your convenience.”

Kmart electric blankets vs Target electric blankets

If you’re willing to spend a little more, Target’s electric blankets may be worth investing in. Most models are machine washable, while Kmart’s electric blankets are not. Target’s fleecy fitted electric blanket also beats Kmart’s comparable model on functionality and comes with an extra warm foot zone for those extra chilly nights.

Here’s a quick comparison of Kmart’s fleecy electric blanket vs Target’s fleecy heated blanket.

Features Kmart Anko Fleecy Electric Blanket Target Fleecy Fitted Electric Blanket Size Queen size Queen size Heat settings 3 heat settings (low, medium & high) 3 heat settings with extra warm foot zone LED indicator light Yes Yes Overheat protection Yes Yes Machine washable No Yes Price $55 $79

Kmart electric blankets vs Kogan electric blankets

Kmart’s single-bed fitted electric blanket beats Kogan’s fitted heated blanket on functionality and price. The Anko model features an LED indicator light and a timer, both of which are handy when trying to keep warm in the middle of the night.

Here’s a quick comparison of Kmart’s fitted electric blanket (single bed) vs Kogan’s fitted heated blanket.

Features Kmart Anko Fitted Electric Blanket Fully Fitted Non-Woven Electric Blanket Size Single size Single size Heat settings 3 heat settings (low, medium & high) 3 heat settings LED indicator light Yes No Overheat protection Yes Yes Machine washable No Yes Price $25 $29

Are electric blankets safe to use?

All electric blankets sold in Australia must comply with strict safety standards. Newly bought electric blankets don’t statistically pose a significant safety risk, although keep in mind there is no ‘risk zero’ when it comes to electrical appliances and gadgets. However, misused, worn, or damaged electric blankets can cause burns and start electrical fires in some cases, so always check your appliance before turning it on. It’s not recommended to leave your electric blanket on while sleeping or with young children due to the control required to manage heat settings.

Are Kmart electric blankets worth it?

If you’re looking for an electric blanket to get you through the colder months without breaking the bank, then a Kmart heated blanket may be worth it! Models in the range come with all the necessary features, including adjustable heat settings, temperature level light displays, detachable controllers, and auto-off protection for extra peace of mind. Not too shabby.

