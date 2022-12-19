Origin Energy has launched a new shopping rewards program exclusive to households that use its moving home service for electricity and natural gas.

As part of the retailer’s new Movers Rewards, customers will be able to cash in on online shopping discounts and deals from a variety of brands for six months from the time they book their move.

To get involved, households simply need to book a move with Origin and sign up to an eligible electricity or natural gas plan either online or over the phone. Customers can be a new or existing Origin customer to be eligible.

Once confirmed, customers should receive an email within 72 hours with access to a range of deals. Please note, these offers will be available through Origin’s MyAccount so customers will need to make an account.

This program is available to households in New South Wales, Victoria, south-east Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the ACT.

Origin internet or LPG only customers are currently ineligible for this offer.

Households will also need to remain an Origin customer for the duration of the rewards program in order to keep accessing these discounts.

For the full terms and conditions of this offer, please visit the Origin website for more details.

Origin Electricity Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Energy Prices NSW Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices VIC Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices QLD Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Energy Prices SA Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

What deals can I get through Origin’s Movers Rewards?

There are a variety of speciality deals and discounts available through Origin’s Movers Rewards. According to its website, some the of the brands you can expect to see offers from include:

Adore Beauty

Endota Spas

Healthy Life

JB Hi-Fi

Muval

National Storage

Pet Culture

Temple & Webster

The Good Guys

The Iconic

Origin states that it will also email customers registered to Movers Rewards with exciting new deals as they become available.

Eligible households will have access to Movers Rewards for a total of six months from the time they booked their move.

Please note, offers from some of these brands may not be available at all times. Conditions on each individual offer may change depending on each retailer’s terms.

Origin Natural Gas Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

WA Origin Natural Gas Prices NSW Here are Origin Energy’s natural gas plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These estimated annual costs are based on the Jemena Gas Network in Sydney and yearly gas usage of 18,542MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Natural Gas Prices Victoria Here are Origin Energy’s natural gas plans on our database for Victoria. These are products from a referral partner†. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Melbourne and yearly gas usage of 29,830MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Natural Gas Prices QLD Here are Origin Energy’s natural gas plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Brisbane and yearly gas usage of 6,842MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Natural Gas Prices SA Here are Origin Energy’s natural gas plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These estimated annual costs are based on the Australian Gas Network in Adelaide and yearly gas usage of 11,875MJ, but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Origin Natural Gas Prices WA Here are Origin Energy’s natural gas plans on our database for Western Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These estimated annual costs are based on the ATCO Network in Perth and yearly gas usage of 27,620 (units), but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Can’t access Movers Rewards? Check out Origin’s other deals

If you aren’t moving home anytime soon, then you might be able to benefit from one of Origin’s other value-add deals, such as its Spike program or fuel discounts.

With Origin Spike, households can earn PayPal cash and gift cards for reducing their energy usage during times of peak demand – also known as SpikeHours.

Or, for those looking for some relief at the bowser, the retailer also offers up to 12c off a litre for customers who use the Origin app, their Everyday Rewards card and fuel up at a participating EG fuel station.

Please note, however, you will need to be an Origin customer in order to access either of these deals.

Start your moving home journey

Image Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com